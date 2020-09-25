Spain's confirmed coronavirus cases rise to 716,481

Spain's cumulative tally of confirmed coronavirus infections rose by 12,272 on Friday from the previous day to 716,481, health ministry data showed.

That included 4,122 diagnosed in the last 24 hours, but these daily figures tend to end up much higher after retroactive updates of the infection tally, having exceeded 10,000 cases per day for most of last week.

The total number of COVID-19 fatalities reached 31,232 from 31,118 reported on Thursday. Daily deaths are now around their highest levels since early May, but are well below the late March record of nearly 900.