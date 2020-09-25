PNB distributes facemasks, sanitiser kits in rural, semi-urban India

State-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Friday said it has distributed face masks and sanitiser kits through its rural and semi-urban branches across the country as part of its effort to support fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Recently, PNB partnered with Rotary Club to set up 'PNB Rotary Plasma Bank' in Hyderabad, for guaranteed and free plasma to 'PNB Parivar' and for the general public, the banks said in a statement.

More than 150 COVID-19 warriors from PNB Parivar have undergone free anti-body test and those found suitable donated plasma, it said. Senior officials across the country distributed facemasks and sanitiser kits through its rural and semi-urban branches, it said.

As part of its corporate social responsibility initiative, it said PNB also believes that such actions can motivate other establishments to come forward to contribute for the betterment of our society in many ways.