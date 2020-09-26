Mainland China reports 15 new COVID-19 cases vs 8 a day earlier
The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed COVID-19 patients, rose to 30 from 18 a day earlier. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 infections in mainland China now stands at 85,337, while the number of total deaths remained unchanged at 4,634.Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 26-09-2020 06:49 IST | Created: 26-09-2020 06:49 IST
Mainland China reported 15 new COVID-19 cases on Sept. 25, compared with eight cases announced a day earlier, the national health authority said on Saturday.
The National Health Commission said in a statement that all the new cases were imported infections involving travellers from abroad. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed COVID-19 patients, rose to 30 from 18 a day earlier.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 infections in mainland China now stands at 85,337, while the number of total deaths remained unchanged at 4,634.
- READ MORE ON:
- National Health Commission
- China
- COVID-19