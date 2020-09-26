Left Menu
Development News Edition

Health ministry's 'eSanjeevani' records 4 lakh doctor-to-patient tele-consultations

The government's eSanjeevani OPD platform has completed four lakh tele-consultations since its launch in April this year amid the coronavirus pandemic, the health ministry said on Saturday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2020 15:27 IST | Created: 26-09-2020 15:27 IST
Health ministry's 'eSanjeevani' records 4 lakh doctor-to-patient tele-consultations

The government's eSanjeevani OPD platform has completed four lakh tele-consultations since its launch in April this year amid the coronavirus pandemic, the health ministry said on Saturday. The top performing states, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh, have logged in 1,33,167 and 1,00,124 sessions, respectively.

The other states that have registered highest consultations through eSanjeevani and eSanjeevani OPD platforms are Himachal Pradesh (36,527), Kerala (33,340), Andhra Pradesh (31,034), Uttarakhand (11,526), Gujarat (8,914), Madhya Pradesh (8,904), Karnataka (7,684), and Maharashtra (7,103). The usage trend shows that there has been a quick uptake of this service in smaller districts like Villupuram in Tamil Nadu, the ministry said.

Over 16,000 consultations have been recorded from Villupuram, which is the topmost district in terms of tele-consultation services availed of by the beneficiaries, the ministry said. Nationally eSanjeevani platform is being used by 26 states and over 12,000 practitioners of various state government health departments have been on-boarded on eSanjeevani and their services have been sought by people from 510 districts of the country.

The last 1,00,000 consultations have come up in 18 days, whereas the first 1,00,000 consultations had taken around three months, the ministry said in a statement. The eSanjeevani OPD services have enabled patient-to-doctor telemedicine in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This has helped in containing the spread of COVID-19 by ensuring physical distancing and has simultaneously enabled provisions for non-COVID essential healthcare," the statement said. Around 20 per cent patients have sought health services through eSanjeevani more than once.

"The trend is indicative of the fact that this digital platform for delivery of health services remotely has been adopted by both the service providers as well as the users," the statement said. A few states have been providing health services for 12 hours a day and seven days a week.

Initially, eSanjeevani OPD was rolled out as an online platform for general OPD service, but considering its utility and the uptake by the public, state health departments wished to roll out speciality OPDs as well. Accordingly, eSanjeevaniOPD was enhanced to support multiple concurrent speciality and super speciality OPDs as well. Today eSanjeevaniOPD is running 196 online OPDs which include 27 general OPDs and 169 speciality and super-speciality OPDs in 24 states. Premier institutions like AIIMS Bathinda, AIIMS Rishikesh, AIIMS Bibinagar, Lady Hardinge Medical College and Associated Hospitals, Regional Cancer Centre (Thiruvananthapuram), Cochin Cancer Centre (Ernakulam) are also using eSanjeevani platform to provide speciality services to the patients across the states, the ministry said.

The eSanjeevani platform of the Union Health Ministry has been developed by Centre for Development of Advanced Computing in Mohali. It was launched on April 13 owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the ministry said..

TRENDING

Food Wars: Did Season 5 mark end or Season 6 can be renewed?

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 filming details, vault might have slid deeper into earth

Science News Roundup: Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert and more

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 India price leaked: Here is how much it could cost you

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

S P Balasubrahmanyam was indeed 'singing moon' who shed radiance over country: Sonia Gandhi

Congress president Sonia Gandhi has condoled the demise of celebrated playback singer S P Balasubrahmanyam and hailed him as the singing moon who shed his special radiance over the country. The versatile singer, actor and music composer wa...

RIL's retail arm receives Rs 7,500 cr from Silver Lake for 1.75% stake sale

Billionaire Mukesh Ambanis Reliance Industries Ltd RIL on Saturday said it has received Rs 7,500 crore from US private equity firm Silver Lake Partners, which has picked up 1.75 per cent stake in its retail arm. Earlier, on September 9, RIL...

NCPCR directs 8 states to start sending children placed in child care homes back to their families

The countrys apex child rights body NCPCR has directed eight states that account for over 70 per cent of children in care homes to ensure their return to their families, noting that it is the right of every child to grow up in a familial en...

Motorcycling-Rossi staying in MotoGP with Petronas Yamaha

Italian great Valentino Rossi will race for the Petronas Yamaha MotoGP team next season after signing a one-year contract renewal, Yamaha said on Saturday. Yamaha said the 41-year-old nine-time world champion will have the Japanese manufact...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020