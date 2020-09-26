Record surge in COVID-19 cases in Slovakia

Slovakia is facing a record surge of coronavirus infections with the number of new confirmed COVID-19 cases surpassing 500 in one day for the first time. The Slovak Health Ministry says the day-on-day increase was 552 on Friday.

Slovakia still has been less hit than most other European countries. The country has had a total of 8,600 infected, with 44 deaths. Prime Minister Igor Matovic said his government is ready to impose new restrictive measures to curb the surge on Monday.

Those should include limits on public gatherings such as weddings, both indoors and outdoors, officials said..