Assam govt to spend Rs 134 cr to upgrade Silchar hospital

Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said the government will spend Rs 134 crore to set up a 500-bed emergency wing and other infrastructure at the Silchar Medical College and Hospital. Sarma inaugurated a 40-bed Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the hospital and said it will be expanded to a 100-bed facility by the end of this year.

"Another step taken towards upgrading medical facilities in Silchar ~ Laid the foundation stone of a 500-bed emergency hospital wing worth Rs 90 cr & various other medical infrastructure worth Rs 44 cr at SMCH today," he tweeted. SMCH has been an important centre for providing medical services in Silchar and the new initiatives will further strengthen the healthcare service in the entire area, he added.

SMCH is the main COVID-19 hospital in the Barak valley, comprising Cachar, Hailakandi and Karimganj districts, while patients from Dima Hasao have also been admitted there.