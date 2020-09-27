Left Menu
COVID-19: India's total recoveries close to 50 lakhs

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-09-2020 15:03 IST | Created: 27-09-2020 14:53 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi, Sep 27 (PTI) A total of 92,043 people have recuperated from COVID-19 in a span of 24 hours, taking India's total recoveries close to 50 lakhs and exceeding the active cases of coronavirus infection by 39,85,225, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday. The single-day recoveries on an average for the last few days have been more than 90,000, the ministry said underlining, "This high rate of daily recoveries has sustained India's leading global position as the country with the maximum number of recovered cases." A total of 92,043 recoveries have been registered in a span of 24 hours in the country, while 88,600 new infections were recorded during the same period, according to the data updated at 8 am. "Maintaining its upward trend, the national recovery rate presently has risen to 82.46 per cent," the ministry highlighted.

As many as 21 states and UTs have reported higher numbers of new recoveries than the new cases, the ministry said. A total 76 per cent of the new recovered cases are found in 10 states and UTs --Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Odisha, Delhi Chhattisgarh, Kerala and West Bengal. Maharashtra continues to top this list. It has alone contributed more than 23,000 followed by Andhra Pradesh with more than more than 9,000 cases, the ministry said.

As India records more recoveries than the new cases, the gap between the recovered cases and active cases is nearly 40 lakh (39,85,225). "The number of active patients has been below 10 lakh for several successive days. The active caseload is merely 15.96 per cent of the total caseload," the ministry said.

Close, proactive, calibrated and effective coordination between the Centre and states and UT governments has made this sustained high level of single day recoveries possible. As many as 21 states and UTs have reported higher numbers of new recoveries than the new cases, the ministry said. These results have been ensured through sustained, multi-pronged strategies and effective actions, coupled with regular review by the Union Government. Early identification through high countrywide testing, prompt surveillance and tracking supplemented with standardised clinical care have aided these encouraging outcomes, it pointed out. The ministry further said that 10 states and UTs --Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Delhi, West Bengal and Chhattisgarh -- account for 77 per cent of the 88,600 new cases reported in a day.

Maharashtra continues to lead this tally. It has contributed more than 20,000 followed by Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh with more than 8,000 and 7,000 cases respectively. Further, the virus has claimed 1,124 lives in a span of 24 hours with 10 states and UTs accounting for 84 per cent of the deaths.These ten states and UTs are Maharashtra, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi and Chhattisgarh, the ministry mentioned. Of the new deaths, Maharashtra reported more than 38 per cent of deaths with 430 deaths followed by Karnataka and Tamil Nadu with 86 and 85 deaths, respectively.

India's COVID-19 caseload mounted to 59,92,532 with 88,600 fresh infections being reported in a day, while the death toll climbed to 94,503 with 1,124 people succumbing to the disease in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.PTI PLB DV DV.

