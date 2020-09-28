Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australia's virus hotspot sees 5 new cases, on track for Christmas opening

"If people don't do the right thing in the final few weeks of the lockdown, or if they lie about where they've been, there's no COVID-normal Christmas," he said. Australia has reported just over 27,000 cases, and 875 deaths, with Victoria accounting for about 75% of infections and nearly 90% of all deaths.

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 28-09-2020 08:42 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 08:42 IST
Australia's virus hotspot sees 5 new cases, on track for Christmas opening

Australia's coronavirus hotspot Victoria recorded a single digit rise in new cases for the first time in three months on Monday and lifted some of the state's tough restrictions, as it aims for near-normal conditions by Christmas. Australia's second-most populous state reported just five new cases and three deaths from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, after daily cases had topped 700 in early August.

That pushed a key indicator, the rolling 14-day average, to 20.9 cases, tracking ahead of state government expectations. "That is a very, very significant set of numbers. We are well ahead of schedule," Premier Daniel Andrews told a daily press conference, anticipating a move to "COVID normal", where most restrictions are lifted.

However, he urged people to continue to follow strict social distancing rules, despite the rigours of an eight-week lockdown so far to curb the second-wave outbreak. "If people don't do the right thing in the final few weeks of the lockdown, or if they lie about where they've been, there's no COVID-normal Christmas," he said.

Australia has reported just over 27,000 cases, and 875 deaths, with Victoria accounting for about 75% of infections and nearly 90% of all deaths. The numbers are still well below those in many other developed nations. Andrews said on Sunday the state would accelerate an easing of some restrictions, announcing an immediate end to nightly curfews and potentially bringing forward the next round of looser restrictions by a week to Oct. 19.

However, a fine of nearly A$5,000 ($3,527) was introduced for anyone flouting restrictions that limit social gatherings to two households in an outside space, in a bid to prevent parties or other large events. The latest easing meant 127,000 workers were allowed to go back to work on Monday, including at manufacturing and food processing industries, giving a boost to the country's hard-hit economy.

Australia's most populous state, New South Wales, on Monday reported its second consecutive day without a COVID-19 case in more than three months, as did the northeastern state of Queensland. Western Australia, which logged 7 infections on Sunday in workers on a bulk carrier moored off the iron ore export hub of Port Hedland, had yet to report its latest numbers.

The latest declines have renewed attention on the possibility of travel between Australia and New Zealand. New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Monday told state broadcaster TVNZ it was "possible" that New Zealanders would be able to travel to at least some Australian regions before Christmas.

Plans for a travel 'bubble' between the countries lost pace after the resurgence of COVID-19 in Melbourne and a second wave of infections in Auckland. ($1 = 1.4176 Australian dollars)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: SpaceX handed loss in challenge over Air Force contract; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix says it does not agree with Chinese author's views; BTS cancels October concert over coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Mexico's coronavirus cases up to 726,43; France reports 14,412 new confirmed coronavirus cases and more

Health News Roundup: Colombia passes grim milestone of 800,000 cases; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1411 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Belarusian Minster denounces Western attempts to sow ‘chaos’, says threats against his country must end

In a pre-recorded video address to the Assemblys annual debate, being held virtually this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, Mr. Makei regretted what he described as cynical attention paid by some to recent events in his country.While ac...

Case registered after woman alleges rape in Noida sector 20

A case was registered after a woman alleged rape by her neighbour in Uttar Pradeshs Noida Sector 20, Police said.According to police, prima facie case appears to be some other matter, and the investigation is on.Speaking to ANI, Additional ...

Yemen’s warring parties agree to free more than 1,000 prisoners

Delegates from the Yemen Government and the Ansar Allah, formally known as Houthi rebels, signed an agreement on Sunday to liberate 1,081 conflict-related individuals, in accordance with the lists of agreed-upon names.Today is an important ...

Tractor set on fire at India Gate

Around 15-20 people set a tractor on fire at India Gate here on Monday morning, police said. The incident comes amid protests by farmers and opposition parties across the country over the contentious farm legislations that were passed by th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020