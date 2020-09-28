Left Menu
COVID-19 recoveries in India over 50 lakh

Total recoveries from COVID-19 in India crossed the 50 lakh milestone on Monday with recovered cases outpacing active cases by more than five times, the Union Health ministry said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-09-2020 13:11 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 13:03 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Total recoveries from COVID-19 in India crossed the 50 lakh milestone on Monday with recovered cases outpacing active cases by more than five times, the Union Health Ministry said. In a statement, the ministry said the rise in the number of total recovered cases from 1 lakh in June 2020 has been steep and the last 10 lakh recoveries were added in just 11 days.

"India's total recoveries have crossed the landmark milestone of 50 lakh today (50,16,520). With a very high number of COVID patients recovering every single day, India's steady trend of posting a high level of daily recoveries continues," the ministry said. "The total recovered cases have outpaced active cases by more than 5 times. With the exponential increase in the recoveries, there is close to a 100 percent increase in recovered cases in one month," it said.

Noting that 15 States/UTs are showing recovery rate more than the national average, the ministry said 78 percent of the total recovered cases are recorded in 10 States/UTs with Maharashtra contributing maximum to the total recovered cases followed by Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. "Seventy-three percent of the new recovered cases are being reported from ten states, viz. Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Kerala, Odisha, West Bengal, and Punjab. Maharashtra leads the tally with more than 13,000 new cases of recovered patients," it said.

The ministry further said that 84 percent of new deaths are reported from 10 States and UTs. It said 36 percent of deaths reported on Sunday are from Maharashtra at 380 deaths followed by Tamil Nadu and Karnataka with 80 and 79 deaths, respectively. The ministry reiterated its call for strict adherence to norms of physical distancing, following hand hygiene and respiratory etiquette, and the use of mask/face covers in public spaces.

India's COVID-19 tally galloped past 60 lakh on Monday with 82,170 new cases, while the recoveries have surged to 50.17 lakh with 74,893 more people having recuperated, the Health Ministry said. The death toll from the disease climbed to 95,542 with 1,039 more deaths. There are 9,62,640 active cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country, comprising 15.85 percent of the total caseload, according to the ministry data.

The total coronavirus cases mounted to 60,74,702, while 50,16,520 people have recuperated from the virus, taking the recovery rate to 82.58 percent. The case fatality rate declined to 1.57 percent, it said.

