Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dr Harsh Vardhan unveils timeline depicting ICMR’s historical achievements

Dr Balram Bhargava, Director General, ICMR, Dr R. Hemalatha, Director, ICMR-NIN and other senior officials and scientists were also present.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-09-2020 18:07 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 18:07 IST
Dr Harsh Vardhan unveils timeline depicting ICMR’s historical achievements
Dr Balram Bhargava, Director General, ICMR, Dr R. Hemalatha, Director, ICMR-NIN and other senior officials and scientists were also present. Image Credit: Twitter(@drharshvardhan)

Dr Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare today visited the headquarters of ICMR and unveiled a timeline depicting ICMR's historical achievements and inaugurated ICMR's mobile stroke unit and a COVID Vaccine and Clinical Registry portal to be hosted by ICMR.

Dr Balram Bhargava, Director General, ICMR, Dr R. Hemalatha, Director, ICMR-NIN and other senior officials and scientists were also present.

Dr Harsh Vardhan unveiled the history timeline of ICMR depicting the 108-year journey of India's premier Research Council since the day of its inception in 1911 when it used to be known as Indian Research Fund Association (IRFA). The timeline captures policy and program interventions by ICMR and its institutes to control diseases and its pioneering work in the fields of maternal and child health, HIV, cancer and nutrition, among others.

Expressing his happiness at the release of ICMR History Timeline spanning 108 years since its inception Dr Harsh Vardhan said, "ICMR has always attempted to address itself to the growing demands of scientific advances in biomedical research on the one hand, and to the need of finding practical solutions to the health problems of the country, on the other." This moment will be remembered in the history where the glorious history of ICMR has been showcased in a sophisticated manner, he added.

Unveiling the new exhibits, Dr Harsh Vardhan said "ICMR has always been in the forefront of health research in the country and is now leading the country in tackling the unprecedented pandemic through scientific rigour and innovation. It has contributed immensely towards the nation's welfare. Through these exhibits, people will take pride in knowing the contributions of ICMR and the country in the area of medical sciences."

The Union Health Minister also launched the Mobile Stroke Unit. He said, "It is disheartening to see the susceptibility of people to heart disease and hypertension. Timely treatment can reduce fatality and prevent people from disability. In view of the large burden of stroke and absence of stroke care facilities in Assam, this initiative will go a long way in addressing the needs of the people in this area. The mobile unit, through tele-consultation, ensures timely and appropriate treatment to people". He also lauded the healthcare personnel who are working selflessly to serve the people even at a time when the resources are limited due to COVID.

He also launched the Vaccine Portal and portal on COVID Clinical Registry. While emphasizing on the importance of elaborate and transparent information on the status of vaccine development, he said, "The portal provides useful and important information related to vaccine development, ongoing clinical trials and progress made in this area locally and globally at regular intervals. Today, in the times of COVID, vaccine development is watched very closely. Thus, it becomes important to showcase the status of vaccine development in the country."

On India's fight against COVID-19, Dr Harsh Vardhan said, "India's continuously rising Recovery Rate and progressively falling Case Fatality Rate have proven the success of the COVID-19 containment strategy followed by all States and UTs. From having 1 lab to over 1800 labs today, we have come a long way in strengthening our capabilities. We have successfully ramped up our testing capacity which has touched 15 lakh daily tests."

Dr Harsh Vardhan also urged people to follow COVID appropriate behaviour. He reminded people about the Social Vaccine of wearing masks/face covers while in public, following hand hygiene and respiratory etiquette, and maintaining physical distancing or Do Gaz ki Doori to curb the spread of the infection.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Science News Roundup: SpaceX handed loss in challenge over Air Force contract; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix says it does not agree with Chinese author's views; BTS cancels October concert over coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Mexico's coronavirus cases up to 726,43; France reports 14,412 new confirmed coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Britain will work to make progress in EU talks but gaps remain, says PM's spokesman

Britains focus this week is on trying to make progress in formal trade talks with the European Union, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday, reiterating that significant gaps still remained. As we are entering the fina...

Former civil servants issue statement in support of farm sector laws

A group of former public servants on Monday backed the farm reform laws enacted by the Modi government and claimed that disinformation is being spread over the issue to negatively impact the morale of farmers. The farm bills passed by Parli...

IPS officer beats wife; relieved of duties after viral video

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday said a senior state IPS officer has been relieved of duties, after a video showing him assaulting his wife went viral on social media. In the video, the officer, Purushottam Shar...

Vedantu ropes in Aamir Khan as brand ambassador

Online live tutoring company Vedantu on Monday said it has onboarded Bollywood actor Aamir Khan as its brand ambassador. Vedantu with its new ad campaign aims to make quality LIVE online learning accessible to every child, every home with...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020