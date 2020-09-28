Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. FDA pauses Inovio's coronavirus vaccine trial plan

The drug developer said on Monday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's "partial clinical hold" was not due to any side effects in its early-stage study of the vaccine, which was continuing. Inovio said it would answer the FDA's questions in October, after which the U.S. agency would have 30 days to decide whether the trial should proceed.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 28-09-2020 18:36 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 18:13 IST
U.S. FDA pauses Inovio's coronavirus vaccine trial plan
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The U.S. health regulator has put a hold on Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc's plans to start final trials of its coronavirus vaccine as the agency seeks more information, including details on a delivery device used to inject genetic material into cells.

Inovio's shares, the second best performing stock on the Nasdaq biotechnology index this year through Friday's close, plunged 33% before the opening bell. The company was expecting to start the trial this month. The drug developer said on Monday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's "partial clinical hold" was not due to any side effects in its early-stage study of the vaccine, which was continuing.

Inovio said it would answer the FDA's questions in October, after which the U.S. agency would have 30 days to decide whether the trial should proceed. The company planned to administer the vaccine to study participants through a battery-operated device called Cellectra.

It has received $71 million in funding from the U.S. Department of Defense to scale up manufacturing of Cellectra. The company in June reported encouraging results from the early-stage human trial of its experimental coronavirus vaccine, INO-4800. In August, it said it would begin testing INO-4800 in the mid-to-late stage study after gaining the FDA's approval to begin the trial.

Inovio's development timeline is already lagging behind those of rivals such as Moderna Inc, Pfizer Inc and AstraZeneca, all of which have begun late-stage studies of their coronavirus vaccine candidates.

TRENDING

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Science News Roundup: SpaceX handed loss in challenge over Air Force contract; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix says it does not agree with Chinese author's views; BTS cancels October concert over coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Mexico's coronavirus cases up to 726,43; France reports 14,412 new confirmed coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Congress trying to create confusion about Farm Acts: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Monday said the Congress was putting the interests of the farmers in jeopardy by trying to create confusion among the farmers about the three Farm Acts. While speaking to ANI, Naqvi all...

Young Palestinians seek new ways to achieve goals, 20 years after Second Intifada

Al-Aqsa Mosque is as quiet today as it was turbulent 20 years ago when it gave its name to the Palestinian uprising that began beneath its walls and carved a bloody new chapter in the Middle East. The Al-Aqsa Intifada also known as The Sec...

Sebi eases fund raising norms for REITs, InvITs

Seeking to make fund raising easier, markets regulator Sebi on Monday provided relaxations to REITs and InvITs for preferential and institutional placement of their respective units. Real Estate Investment Trusts REITs and Infrastructure In...

Sri Lanka's ruling SLPP party to file intervening petition on 20A Constitution Amendment Bill

Sri Lankas ruling SLPP party will file an intervening petition in the Supreme Court on Tuesday on the large number of pleas filed before the apex court challenging the governments proposed 20th Amendment to the Constitution that aims to bol...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020