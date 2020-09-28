Dutch may restrict travel to Amsterdam, close bars early -NOS

The Dutch government is considering restricting travel to and from the nation's biggest cities, Amsterdam, Rotterdam and The Hague, as part of a raft of measures to counter a second wave of coronavirus infections, broadcaster NOS reported on Monday.

Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Friday he was considering further "regional" measures as the country's COVID-19 outbreak has risen from low levels in late August to above 2,500 cases a day, more than at the peak of the first wave in April. Rutte has rejected the idea of a second lockdown or making face masks mandatory.