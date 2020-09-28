Azerbaijan extends some coronavirus restrictions until Nov. 2

Azerbaijan has extended some of its lockdown restrictions until Nov. 2 and decided to keep its borders closed after a rise in the number of new coronavirus cases, the government said on Monday. Azerbaijan introduced measures to stem the coronavirus on March 24 and has extended them several times.

As of Monday, the country of about 10 million people in the South Caucasus had registered 40,061 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus and 588 deaths. Azerbaijan declared martial law on Sunday after clashes with Armenia flared in Nagorno-Karabakh, a breakaway region that is inside Azerbaijan but is run by ethnic Armenians.