Oman to reopen mosques on Nov. 15

Oman will reopen mosques for prayers on Nov. 15 with strict measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus, state media cited the Islamic affairs ministry as saying on Monday, in a further easing of COVID-19 restrictions in the sultanate.

The Gulf Arab state has said it will resume international flights on Oct. 1 and lift a lockdown in Dhofar governorate in the south of the country, in place since March, on the same day. Oman, a country of 4.7 million people, on Monday recorded 607 new cases to take its total to 98,057 with 924 deaths. It had seen the daily infection count rise above 2,000 in July.

Public transport resumed on Sunday, and last Thursday health authorities announced that sports activities could be held but without spectators. Oman lifted a night curfew in August, and also opened some restaurants, gyms, and swimming pools.