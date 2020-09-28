Left Menu
Development News Edition

Netherlands tightens coronavirus rules amid second wave

The Dutch government on Monday announced a raft of new restrictions to slow a second wave of coronavirus infections, including earlier closing times for bars and restaurants and limited travel between major cities. The measures, which also include wider use of cloth masks for the public in Amsterdam and other big cities, came as daily new infection rates have passed their earlier peak in April.

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 28-09-2020 23:58 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 23:47 IST
Netherlands tightens coronavirus rules amid second wave
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Dutch government on Monday announced a raft of new restrictions to slow a second wave of coronavirus infections, including earlier closing times for bars and restaurants and limited travel between major cities.

The measures, which also include wider use of cloth masks for the public in Amsterdam and other big cities, came as daily new infection rates have passed their earlier peak in April. (Graphic: https://tmsnrt.rs/36dWEDj) Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said the steps were unavoidable due to the speed of the virus's spread.

"Naturally these measures will have negative economic consequences," he said in a televised press conference. "But allowing the virus to flare up would have even bigger consequences, including damage to the economy." Businesses were instructed to have employees work from home except when strictly necessary. Bars and restaurants must shut by 10 p.m.

People were told to avoid non-essential travel between hot spots Amsterdam, Rotterdam and The Hague. Retail stores in those cities will be allowed to refuse customers who do not wear masks. Sporting events will be closed to the public and gatherings limited to 40 people. Social gatherings at home must be limited to three guests.

Rutte had said on Friday he was considering regional measures to slow the outbreak, but by Monday the situation had worsened, prompting the nationwide measures. The National Institute for Health (RIVM) on Monday reported 2,914 new cases, just shy of Sunday's all-time record of 2,995.

Hospitalisations and deaths are below April's levels, but the head of the country's intensive care units warned that non-essential procedures will be delayed to make way for COVID-19 patients again starting this weekend. Health Minister Hugo de Jonge said the number of infections was projected to increase to 5,000 per day from a current 3,000 before the measures kick in.

TRENDING

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Kenya: TCS to punish teachers who fail to report schools before September 28

Samsung raises over USD1 million in donations to UNDP

Xiaomi Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro detailed specifications, images leaked

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Former Assam CM Anwara Taimur dead

Assams only woman Chief Minister Syeda Anwara Taimur died on Monday due to a cardiac arrest in Australia, her family sources said. She was 83.Taimur was also the lone Muslim chief minister of the state. The former chief minister was staying...

Man held for raping 14-year-old girl in UP's Greater Noida

A man was arrested on Monday for allegedly raping a 14-year-girl in Uttar Pradeshs Greater Noida, police said. The accused aged 20 years, who works at a food outlet in the Knowledge Park police station area, and the girl live in the same n...

Activist urges UN to take action against crimes on Baloch people by Pakistan govt

Baloch activist Mazdak Dilshad Baloch has urged the United Nations to take urgent action against the crimes inflicted on the Baloch people by the Pakistan Government. Speaking at the at a side event on the occasion of the 45th UN Human Righ...

Discontent simmers as Spanish authorities spar over Madrid lockdown

A clash between Madrids regional authorities and the Spanish government over how to contain the citys surging coronavirus caseload is provoking growing discontent among residents in poorer areas who say they have been unfairly targeted. The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020