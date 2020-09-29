Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Over 25,000 fined since mid June for not wearing face masks in Delhi

With coronavirus cases witnessing a rise in the city in recent days, enforcement activities have been scaled up and over 22,000 people were fined for not wearing face masks in public place in the last one week, they said. The enforcement teams in 11 districts in the city also caught 1,100 cases of violation of social distancing, and 500 of spitting in public places.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2020 00:10 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 00:09 IST
COVID-19: Over 25,000 fined since mid June for not wearing face masks in Delhi
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

More than 25,000 people have been caught and fined by enforcement teams of Delhi government since mid June for not wearing face masks, officials said on Monday. With coronavirus cases witnessing a rise in the city in recent days, enforcement activities have been scaled up and over 22,000 people were fined for not wearing face masks in public place in the last one week, they said. The enforcement teams in 11 districts in the city also caught 1,100 cases of violation of social distancing, and 500 of spitting in public places. "Despite awareness, activities and appeals by the authorities including Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, cases of violation of COVID-19 safety measures are frequent requiring strict monitoring and enforcement," said a senior government official. The official data showed that the maximum cases of violation of face cover norm(3000) were reported from central district comprising old city localities. South-west, Shahdara, north-west and south districts also had more than 2,000 cases of violation of face cover norm. In the last week (September 20-27), 1,050 people were caught for not maintaining social distancing norms, 264 for spitting in public and 38 for using tobacco products in public places. No one was arrested for the violations although five cases were registered. Also, fines to the tune of Rs 1.19 crore were slapped on violators from September 20-27, officials added.

TRENDING

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Kenya: TCS to punish teachers who fail to report schools before September 28

Samsung raises over USD1 million in donations to UNDP

Xiaomi Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro detailed specifications, images leaked

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

RCB win Super Over, Kishan and Pollard win hearts of MI fans

Mumbai Indians man for all seasons Kieron Pollards scintillating strokeplay found its match in maverick Ishan Kishan as they nearly pulled off a Houdini Act before Navdeep Sainis spectacular Super Over saw Royal Challengers Bangalore win an...

Former Assam CM Anwara Taimur dead

Assams only woman Chief Minister Syeda Anwara Taimur died on Monday due to a cardiac arrest in Australia, her family sources said. She was 83.Taimur was also the lone Muslim chief minister of the state. The former chief minister was staying...

Man held for raping 14-year-old girl in UP's Greater Noida

A man was arrested on Monday for allegedly raping a 14-year-girl in Uttar Pradeshs Greater Noida, police said. The accused aged 20 years, who works at a food outlet in the Knowledge Park police station area, and the girl live in the same n...

Activist urges UN to take action against crimes on Baloch people by Pakistan govt

Baloch activist Mazdak Dilshad Baloch has urged the United Nations to take urgent action against the crimes inflicted on the Baloch people by the Pakistan Government. Speaking at the at a side event on the occasion of the 45th UN Human Righ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020