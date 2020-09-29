Jharkhand reports 1,508 new COVID-19 cases, 9 fresh fatalities

Jharkhand reports 1,508 new COVID-19 cases, 9 fresh fatalitiesPTI | Ranchi | Updated: 29-09-2020 10:25 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 10:22 IST
Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally roseto 81,417 on Tuesday as 1,508 more people tested positive forthe infection, while nine fresh fatalities pushed the state'scoronavirus death toll to 688, a health official said
The state now has 12,126 active coronavirus cases,while 68,603 people have been cured of the disease so far, hesaid
Jharkhand has tested 82,743 samples for COVID-19 inthe last 24 hours, the official added.
