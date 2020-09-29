Singapore reports 27 new COVID-19 cases

Left Menu
Meanwhile, meetings in Singapore will continue to be held electronically till the end of June next year, with new provisions for real-time electronic voting. Amendments to the orders relating to alternative arrangements for meetings under the COVID-19 (Temporary Measures) Act came into force on Tuesday, the Ministry of Law (MinLaw) said in a press release.

Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Singapore reported 27 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, including nine imported infections, raising the country's caseload to 57,742, according to official data. All imported cases have been placed on stay-home notice (SHN) upon arrival, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said.

All the fresh cases, except one, are migrant workers living in packed dormitories which have emerged as major virus hot spots. The sole case from the community area is a foreigner holding a work pass. The ministry said the six imported cases reported on Monday were arrivals from India, France and the Philippines between September 15 and 16. They are also on 14-day SHN at dedicated facilities.

Twenty-six coronavirus patients were discharged from hospitals on Monday, taking the total recoveries to 57,393 people. There are currently 36 patients in hospitals while 259 are isolated and cared for at community facilities for mild symptoms. Singapore is easing some of the COVID-19 restrictions. Live music will resume from October 3 at 16 religious organisations as part of a pilot programme by the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY).

Some places of worship may start services for up to 250 people on a trial basis, Channel News Asia reported. Meanwhile, meetings in Singapore will continue to be held electronically till the end of June next year, with new provisions for real-time electronic voting.

Amendments to the orders relating to alternative arrangements for meetings under the COVID-19 (Temporary Measures) Act came into force on Tuesday, the Ministry of Law (MinLaw) said in a press release. Under the amendments, the meeting orders will now be extended to June 30, 2021, after it was set to expire on Wednesday. The orders came into effect on March 27 as part of measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 in Singapore.

The amendments refine provisions in the orders to facilitate "greater convenience and engagement for virtual meetings", the ministry said. They also extend the deferral provisions for meetings of some entitles to provide "these entities with a further grace period to overcome practical difficulties in organising meetings".

