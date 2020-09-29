Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 deaths rise for second week as tougher curbs imposed in UK

An estimated 2 million people in Newcastle, Northumberland, Gateshead, North Tyneside, South Tyneside, Sunderland and the County Durham council area across the north-east of England had already been advised to avoid mixing but new rules from Tuesday mean these are now legally enforceable with fines. For those aged over 18, the fines start at 200 pounds for a first offence and halved if paid within 14 days.

PTI | London | Updated: 29-09-2020 18:17 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 18:17 IST
COVID-19 deaths rise for second week as tougher curbs imposed in UK

The number of fatalities as a result of COVID-19 have registered a rise for the second consecutive week across England and Wales, from 99 to 139, according to official statistics released on Tuesday. The Office for National Statistics (ONS) found that with the northern parts of England reported the biggest rise in deaths from the deadly virus, just as the region came under more stringent curbs on gatherings and inter-household mixing. An estimated 2 million people in Newcastle, Northumberland, Gateshead, North Tyneside, South Tyneside, Sunderland and the County Durham council area across the north-east of England had already been advised to avoid mixing but new rules from Tuesday mean these are now legally enforceable with fines.

For those aged over 18, the fines start at 200 pounds for a first offence and halved if paid within 14 days. Second offences would incur a 400 pounds fine, which would then double for each subsequent offence up to a maximum of 6,400 pounds. "Unfortunately the number of cases continues to rise sharply. The incident rate across the area is now over 100 cases per 100,000. We know that a large number of these infections are taking place in indoor settings outside the home,” UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock told the House of Commons, in reference to the tougher new measures.

"And so at the request of the local councils with whom we've been working closely, we will introduce legal restrictions on indoor mixing between households in any setting. We do not take these steps lightly, but we must take them, and take them now, because we know that swift action is more likely to bring the virus under control," he said. The changes are in addition to existing regulations prohibiting household mixing in private homes and gardens. However, some local councils have raised concerns that the new rules, which mean people from different households or friends are banned from meeting in indoor settings such as pubs and restaurants, are too confusing for the residents to interpret.

There have now been 1 million coronavirus-related deaths across the world since the pandemic began, with the UK accounting for around 42,000. The government has been following a policy of localised lockdowns as a "second wave" of the virus is believed to be currently sweeping across the country. On Monday, fines starting at 1,000 pounds and rising up to 10,000 pounds for repeated failure to quarantine after testing positive for coronavirus came into force. Employers who force or allow staff to come to work when they should be self-isolating will also be liable for fines of up to 10,000 pounds, while those on lower incomes who cannot work from home and can show that they have lost income as a result of the compulsory quarantine, lasting around 14 days, will be eligible for a new 500 pounds Test and Trace Support Payment..

TRENDING

Zohra Sehgal: Google doodle on an actress who breathed life through dance & cinema

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Kenya: TCS to punish teachers who fail to report schools before September 28

Science News Roundup: Australian firm says its nasal spray reduced coronavirus growth

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Kolkata Metro services partially hit due to technical glitch

Kolkata Metro Railway services were partially affected on Tuesday after a rake got stalled at Netaji Station owing to a technical snag, an official said. The air conditioned Medha rake, the latest ones to be in service, got detained at the ...

US News Roundup: Biden campaign tees up Trump tax issue on eve of first debate; California governor Newsom declares emergency in three counties due to fire and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.Oregon inmates find redemption in fighting wildfiresIn the flames, they are finding redemption. The 10 Oregon prisoners carry chainsaws, axes, shovels and hoes into the biggest wildf...

AP Cong urges President to intervene&get farm bills repealed

Amaravati, Sep 29 PTI The Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee on Tuesday urged President Ram Nath Kovind to intervene and get the three agricultural laws, recently enacted by Parliament, repealed forthwith as they would destroy the farmers. T...

Ex-IMF chief acquitted in Spanish bank stock listing case

Spains National Court has acquitted 34 people who were tried over the stock market listing of financial firm Bankia, including former International Monetary Fund chief Rodrigo Rato. Rato, who is serving a 4 12-year prison sentence for a sep...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020