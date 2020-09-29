Left Menu
Less than one-third COVID deaths in Delhi in Sep compared to Jun in spite of more cases: Jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday said the city recorded more COVID-19 cases in September as compared to June, but the number of deaths due to the disease was "less than one-third" of what it was three months ago.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday said the city recorded more COVID-19 cases in September as compared to June, but the number of deaths due to the disease was "less than one-third" of what it was three months ago. He also said the health authorities in the national capital have been conducting RT-PCR tests on every symptomatic person.

"Delhi reported a large number of cases in September as compared to June. However, the number of deaths reported this month is not even one-third of the fatalities recorded in June," Jain told reporters. He said the authorities have been conducting more than 10,000 RT-PCR tests a day on an average.

"We have been conducting the RT-PCR test on every symptomatic person. The testing capacity does not matter. There is not even one symptomatic person in Delhi who has not undergone RT-PCR testing," the minister said. He also rejected the allegation of the municipal corporations that the city government has cut down on their share of funds as "baseless".

"A certain percentage of the taxes goes to the municipal bodies. Tax collection has been low this time. We have not reduced their share," Jain said. The national capital recorded 1,984 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday, the lowest in nearly a month, as the infection tally mounted to over 2.73 lakh, while the death toll due to the disease rose to 5,272.

The positivity rate stood at 5.47 per cent on Monday, while the recovery rate was over 88 per cent, the health department of the Delhi government said, adding that the case fatality rate stood at 1.93 per cent. The Delhi government has significantly ramped up testing in the last few days.

