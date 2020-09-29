Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dr. Zweli Mkhize underlines importance of environmental health practitioners

Reflecting on South Africa’s ongoing fight against COVID-19, Mkhize said environmental health practitioners played a critical role in the outbreak of the pandemic in the country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 29-09-2020 18:33 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 18:33 IST
Dr. Zweli Mkhize underlines importance of environmental health practitioners
Mkhize delivered the keynote address at the World Environment Health Day webinar on Tuesday. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

Health Minister, Dr. Zweli Mkhize, has underscored the importance of environmental health practitioners as the world marks the 9th World Environmental Health Day amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mkhize delivered the keynote address at the World Environment Health Day webinar on Tuesday.

Reflecting on South Africa's ongoing fight against COVID-19, Mkhize said environmental health practitioners played a critical role in the outbreak of the pandemic in the country.

"In the early stages of the outbreak, the critical role played by environmental health practitioners in disease prevention and response had already become evident. In line with International Health Regulations 2005, environmental health practitioners at the points of entry had the unenviable task of preventing the impossible importation of COVID-19 as the first line of defense and to protect citizens from the health risk that arise as a result of international travel," said the Minister.

With South Africa as a transit hub for many African countries, the role of officials at the ports of entry has been central to the country's COVID-19 response.

"The measures implemented by our port health officials at the point of entry helped to not only to delay the introduction of the disease but also an opportunity to strengthen its preparedness of the inevitable entry of the disease into our country," said Mkhize.

According to the 2006 WHO report, South Africa has a high-level environmental burden of disease with 16% of all deaths in the country estimated to relate to the state of the environment.

The science of environmental health is based on the premise that prevention is better than cure as the profession is concerned with the key environmental factors that are at the heart of the public health dynamics.

This was evident in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic response where the environmental health practitioners became even more critical.

The environmental conditions that people live and work, the availability of water and sanitation, the management of borders, the attitude and habits of hygiene practices came under the spotlight as the country battled against COVID-19.

The pandemic forced the cooperation of all spheres of government and directed that the whole of government join hands with society against the fight of an invisible enemy.

"Our experience has been that outbreaks whether it is COVID-19, cholera, malaria, listeriosis, all brought forth the importance of environmental health and the need for a cooperative response approach by both government and society," said the Minister.

With an encouraging recovery rate of 90% and South Africa now past its surge, the Minister warned against complacency.

"As the country moves to alert level 1 and we work towards reclaiming our lives as we knew it before, the risk of complacency amongst our community members can become our biggest drawback. Having witnessed a resurgence around the world, we must proceed with vigilance and care, understanding that the risk of being forced back into hard lockdown remains very real," he said.

In this regard, Mkhize urged environmental health practitioners to heighten their visibility in communities and continue to empower them on prevention measures and enforcing the provisions of the National State of Disaster for the protection of public health.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Zohra Sehgal: Google doodle on an actress who breathed life through dance & cinema

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Kenya: TCS to punish teachers who fail to report schools before September 28

Science News Roundup: Australian firm says its nasal spray reduced coronavirus growth

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Kolkata Metro services partially hit due to technical glitch

Kolkata Metro Railway services were partially affected on Tuesday after a rake got stalled at Netaji Station owing to a technical snag, an official said. The air conditioned Medha rake, the latest ones to be in service, got detained at the ...

US News Roundup: Biden campaign tees up Trump tax issue on eve of first debate; California governor Newsom declares emergency in three counties due to fire and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.Oregon inmates find redemption in fighting wildfiresIn the flames, they are finding redemption. The 10 Oregon prisoners carry chainsaws, axes, shovels and hoes into the biggest wildf...

AP Cong urges President to intervene&get farm bills repealed

Amaravati, Sep 29 PTI The Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee on Tuesday urged President Ram Nath Kovind to intervene and get the three agricultural laws, recently enacted by Parliament, repealed forthwith as they would destroy the farmers. T...

Ex-IMF chief acquitted in Spanish bank stock listing case

Spains National Court has acquitted 34 people who were tried over the stock market listing of financial firm Bankia, including former International Monetary Fund chief Rodrigo Rato. Rato, who is serving a 4 12-year prison sentence for a sep...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020