Sisodia tests negative for COVID-19, discharged from hospital

Sisodia, 48, was shifted to Max hospital in Saket on Thursday evening, considering his "falling" blood platelet count and low oxygen level.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2020 20:30 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 20:25 IST
Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who was suffering from COVID-19 and dengue, was discharged from hospital on Tuesday, officials said. "He tested negative (for COVID-19) today and his condition is better. He has been discharged from the hospital ," said an official from the Deputy Chief Minister's Office.
Sisodia, 48, was shifted to Max hospital in Saket on Thursday evening, considering his "falling" blood platelet count and low oxygen level. He was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of the private health facility in south Delhi and later administered plasma therapy.
"His vitals improved after the plasma therapy. Then he was shifted out of ICU on Saturday and ultimately discharged today," the official said. The Aam Aadmi Party leader had tested positive for COVID-19 on September 14 and was in home isolation. Last Wednesday, he was shifted to the LNJP Hospital for treatment and tested positive for dengue a day later. He was then shifted to Max Hospital, Saket.
