Harsh Vardhan and Santosh Kumar Gangwar release booklet 'COVID-19--Safe Workplace Guidelines for Industry'

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan and Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Labour and Employment Santosh Kumar Gangwar on Tuesday released a booklet on 'COVID-19--Safe Workplace Guidelines for Industry' through the virtual platform.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2020 21:13 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 21:13 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan and Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Labour and Employment Santosh Kumar Gangwar on Tuesday released a booklet on 'COVID-19--Safe Workplace Guidelines for Industry' through the virtual platform. Expressing his happiness at the release of COVID-19--Safe Workplace Guidelines for Industry, Dr Harsh Vardhan said, "These guidelines are commendable and timely. This will help in the welfare of the industrial workers. The guidelines act as comprehensive planning guidance for employers and workers to use it to help identify risk levels of Covid-19 at individual workplace settings on their premises and to determine appropriate control measures."

These guidelines consolidate all important measures into a ready reckoner of action points to make the workplace safe based on the bulwark of infection control measures like respiratory hygiene, frequent hand washing, social distancing and frequent sanitization of the workplace. The Health Minister further said, "Government of India under the leadership of Honourable Prime Minister is committed to the welfare of the workers. As the country is moving towards the unlocking of economic activities, it is important that the guidelines are followed within the industry premises. Scientific prevention, precaution and positive attitude will help us in our fight against COVID. These guidelines will provide the guidance for the assessment, categorization and mitigation of risk related to varied work-related exposures to COVID-19 and contingency plan."

On India's fight against COVID-19, Dr Harsh Vardhan said, "In all the parameters of COVID, India is faring better than many developed countries. The continuously rising Recovery Rate and progressively falling Case Fatality Rate have proven the success of the COVID-19 containment strategy followed by all States and UTs. This is a result of the combined efforts of all the organisations and citizens of the country." He also lauded ESIC hospitals which are playing an important role in providing services to the COVID patients.

Dr Harsh Vardhan also urged people to follow COVID appropriate behaviour. He reiterated that till the time a vaccine is available to fight the infectious disease, our social vaccine in the form of mask/face cover, hand washing and maintaining physical distancing need to be adhered to. Santosh Kumar Gangwar said, "These guidelines for the safety of industrial workers will encourage people. It is important to prepare ourselves mentally for the present situation and spread awareness about the COVID appropriate behaviour."

NITI Ayog member Dr Paul added that the guidelines will act as a beacon of light for the safety of industrial workers. There should be wider dissemination of the guidelines to the target group for COVID safe behaviour. Heeralal Samariya, Secretary, Labour & Employment, Anuradha Prasad, Director General, ESIC, Dr Sunil Kumar, Director General of Health Services, Arti Ahuja, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and other senior officials were also present. (ANI)

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

