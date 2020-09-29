Delhi: Active COVID-19 case tally rises marginally after fall for 3 successive days

Left Menu
In September, both the number of fresh and active cases have risen steadily by and large, with fall registered intermittently. The national capital reported 48 COVID-19 fatalities on Tuesday, the highest in over 70 days, as the toll climbed to 5,320, while the caseload rose to over 2.76 lakh with 3,227 more people contracting the disease, authorities said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2020 22:04 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 21:56 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Delhi marginally rose to 27,524 on Tuesday after falling for three days in a trot, from September 26-28, according to official data. In September, both the number of fresh and active cases have risen steadily by and large, with fall registered intermittently.

The national capital reported 48 COVID-19 fatalities on Tuesday, the highest in over 70 days, as the toll climbed to 5,320, while the caseload rose to over 2.76 lakh with 3,227 more people contracting the disease, authorities said. This is the highest number of deaths reported in a day since July 16, when the city recorded 58 fatalities. On September 26, Delhi had recorded 46 deaths, 42 the next day and 37 on September 28.

The number of actives cases from September 26 to 28 stood at 29,717, 29,228, and 27,123 respectively, according to official data. On September 25 the city had 30,867 active cases, less than the previous day when the count was 31,125. Active cases in September continuously rose in the first week, from 15,879 on September 1 to 20,909 on September 6, and then falling to 20,543, the next day.

Coronavirus cases had shown a surge since the beginning of this month with September 16 recording 4,473 cases, the highest single-day spike here till date. From September 9-19, fresh cases were recorded over 4,000 per day except on September 14 when the figure stood at 3229. However, since September 20, cases have remained below the 4,000-mark.

Daily fatalities from September 15-24 were recorded over 30 on all days. Only on September 25, it stood at 24, jumping again to 46 the next day. The number of tests done per million, as on Tuesday was over 1.58 lakh while the total number of tests crossed the 30-lakh mark.

The Delhi health department bulletin said that 2,40,703 coronavirus patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated so far, till date. Meanwhile, in a post shared on his Facebook page, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said, over 77,000 COVID-19 patients have recovered in September, an average of 3,500 patients each day. "This is the highest recovery since the outbreak of the pandemic," the post read.

