Left Menu
Development News Edition

New Yorkers face fines for refusing to mask up after coronavirus uptick

New York City will impose fines on people who refuse to wear a face covering as the rate of positive tests for the novel coronavirus climbed above 3% for the first time in months, Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Tuesday.

Reuters | New York | Updated: 30-09-2020 03:06 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 02:53 IST
New Yorkers face fines for refusing to mask up after coronavirus uptick
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

New York City will impose fines on people who refuse to wear a face covering as the rate of positive tests for the novel coronavirus climbed above 3% for the first time in months, Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Tuesday. Beyond New York, 28 other states were seeing upticks in new coronavirus infections over the past two weeks, and COVID-19 hospitalizations were on the rise in several Midwestern states.

New York City officials will first offer free masks to those caught not wearing one in public. If the person refuses, they will face an unspecified fine, de Blasio told reporters. "We don't want to fine people, but if we have to, we will," he said. City police and health department officials, among others, will enforce the fines, he said.

The fines will be up to $1,000, though "most" will not exceed $500, Mitch Schwartz, a spokesman for the mayor, wrote in an email. He declined to say whether it would apply equally to city police officers, some of whom can be frequently seen without masks, despite admonishments by the mayor. A similar policy was imposed earlier this month by the state-controlled Metropolitan Transportation Authority under which commuters who refuse to wear a mask on public transit face a $50 fine.

The citywide daily positive coronavirus test rate was 3.25%, according to provisional data, the first time it had exceeded 3% since June. In April, when the city was the global epicenter of the pandemic, more than 5,000 people were testing positive each day compared with a few hundred now, even as testing is more widespread. The mayor attributed the recent rise in part to nine ZIP codes out of 146 that city health officials say have seen a worrying uptick in cases, including several tight-knit Hasidic Jewish communities. He warned that some areas could be ordered to close businesses or schools if the numbers did not improve. The seven-day rolling average for positive coronavirus tests was 1.38%.

De Blasio's announcement came as many elementary school students returned to public schools for the first time on Tuesday, an effort to provide a mix of in-person and virtual learning that had twice been pushed back as teachers and principals raised concerns about the city's pandemic preparedness. The city has said it will shut schools again if the seven-day average reaches 3% or more.

Plans to allow restaurants to begin seating customers indoors at 25% capacity were still underway for Wednesday, de Blasio said. In a news conference on Tuesday, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo raised the possibility of stopping indoor dining again or reimposing other economic restrictions.

"I don't believe we're at the point of rolling back anything," he told reporters. "If the local governments do not do the compliance and attack the clusters, you will be there in the short-term future." Cuomo, who has repeatedly feuded with de Blasio over who has authority to impose or loosen containment measures, said he would meet this week with leaders of Orthodox Jewish communities in Brooklyn as well as Nassau, Orange and Rockland counties, where infections have also ticked up.

Elsewhere, in the past seven days Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin reported record numbers of hospitalized COVID-19 patients. On Monday, North Dakota reported 105 hospitalizations and Wisconsin 640. After playing a National Football League game on Sunday, the Tennessee Titans and Minnesota Vikings suspended team activities after some members of the Titans tested positive for COVID-19, according to statements from the NFL and the teams.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 992 spoilers: Jack highly injured, Usopp-Nami can win fight

Second alignment plane of solar system discovered

Nigeria: Bayelsa Government approves October 5 as date for full reopening of schools

Hope floats for Viraat as firm awaits nod for changing title

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-World Bank seeks board approval for $12 bln coronavirus vaccine financing plan

World Bank President David Malpass said on Tuesday he is seeking board approval for a 12 billion coronavirus vaccine financing plan to help poor and developing countries secure a sufficient share of vaccine doses when they become available ...

Stopgap bill funding U.S government through Dec. 11 advances in Senate

The U.S. Senate voted on Tuesday to advance a temporary funding bill to keep the government open through Dec. 11, with final passage of the measure expected on the deadline, Wednesday.Government funding runs out at midnight Wednesday. The l...

Israel's Netanyahu urges Beirut neighborhood to 'act now' on alleged Hezbollah arms depot

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday accused Lebanons Hezbollah of storing weapons near a gas company in a residential Beirut neighborhood, but the Iran-backed movement denied it.Speaking in a video to the United Nations Gen...

Biden discloses tax returns before debate, prods Trump to release his

Hours before his first debate with President Donald Trump, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Tuesday released his 2019 tax returns and his campaign called on Trump, who has come under fire for not releasing his returns, to do the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020