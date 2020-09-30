Left Menu
Development News Edition

Norway to allow more sports, bigger crowds in easing of national COVID curbs

The changes will take effect on Oct. 12, Prime Minister Erna Solberg said on Wednesday, while warning that localised spikes in COVID-19 infections might require tighter restrictions on movement in some parts of the country. Norway went into a national lockdown in mid-March and quickly saw a sharp fall in new cases that led to a gradual easing of restrictions from May. But cases have risen again, notably in Oslo and some other regions, in the past two months.

Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 30-09-2020 17:51 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 17:51 IST
Norway to allow more sports, bigger crowds in easing of national COVID curbs

Norway will allow most amateur team sports to resume in mid-October and permit larger crowds at matches, as the government looks to ease nationwide restrictions enforced to contain the coronavirus epidemic. The changes will take effect on Oct. 12, Prime Minister Erna Solberg said on Wednesday, while warning that localised spikes in COVID-19 infections might require tighter restrictions on movement in some parts of the country.

Norway went into a national lockdown in mid-March and quickly saw a sharp fall in new cases that led to a gradual easing of restrictions from May. But cases have risen again, notably in Oslo and some other regions, in the past two months. "Quick and efficient measures to stop local outbreaks is a condition for us to gradually ease the corona restrictions," Solberg told a news conference.

Under the changes to sports events, lower-division football, handball, basketball and ice hockey will resume, and the maximum crowds at outdoors matches will rise to 600 from 200, she said. Most bars will now be allowed to sell alcohol beyond midnight.

Norway, with a population of 5.4 million, reported 679 coronavirus cases last week, according to the Institute of Public Health (FHI). Overall as of Tuesday, it has recorded 13,788 cases and 274 coronavirus-linked deaths. Oslo has registered 626 infections in the past two weeks according to the city government website, equivalent to around 90 per 100,000 inhabitants.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 992 spoilers: Jack highly injured, Usopp-Nami can win fight

Ready to accept any decision, say two Ministers amid Cabinet rejig speculation in Karnataka

Hope floats for Viraat as firm awaits nod for changing title

Second alignment plane of solar system discovered

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Govt opening up economy for greater pvt sector participation: Goyal 

The government is opening up the economy for greater participation of the private sector and has been working in different ways to remove entry barriers for new investments, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Wednesday.&#16...

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders IPO subscribed 7.52 times on second day of bidding

The initial public offer IPO of state-owned defence firm Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders was subscribed 7.52 times on the second day of bidding on Wednesday. The IPO to raise about Rs 444 crore, received bids for 23,01,16,111 shares against 3,05,...

Guj CM hails Babri case verdict, slams erstwhile Cong govt

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Wednesday welcomed a special CBI courts verdict in which it acquitted all the accused in the 1992 Babri mosque demolition case. In a statement, Rupani alleged that the erstwhile Congress government had...

IPL 13: Rajasthan Royals win toss, opt to field first against KKR

Rajasthan Royals have won the toss and opted to field first against Kolkata Knight Riders KKR in the Indian Premier League IPL at the Dubai International Stadium here on Wednesday. Rajasthan Royals are playing their third game of this seaso...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020