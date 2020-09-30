4 deaths, 129 fresh virus cases in Chandigarh

Four more people died from coronavirus in Chandigarh on Wednesday as 129 fresh cases surfaced, pushing the infection tally to 11,938 in the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana. According to a medical bulletin, 162 have died due to the infection in the union territory till now.

There are 1,963 active cases in the city as of now. A total of 215 patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection. A total of 9,813 people have been cured so far, as per the bulletin. So far, 77,489 samples have been taken for testing, of which 65,093 tested negative while reports of 189 are awaited, it said.