Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Active cases remain below 10 lakh for 10th successive day

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2020 13:44 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 13:37 IST
COVID-19: Active cases remain below 10 lakh for 10th successive day
Representative picture. Image Credit: Unsplash

For the tenth successive day, active cases of coronavirus infection in India were below 10 lakh while the country's steady trend of posting high levels of daily recoveries continued, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday. With 85,376 people having recuperated from COVID-19 in a span of 24 hours, India's total recoveries surged to 52,73,201 on Thursday pushing the recovery rate to 83.53 percent, according to the data updated at 8 am.

"The rise in total recovered cases has been steep. The last 10 lakh recoveries were added in just 12 days," the ministry underlined. It said that 77 percent of the total recovered cases were in 10 states and UTs -- Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, West Bengal, Odisha, Bihar, and Telangana.

Maharashtra has contributed the highest number to the total recovered cases followed by Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. There are 9,40,705 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 14.90 percent of the total caseload, the data stated.

The ministry said 76 percent of the active cases are in 10 states and UTs ---Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Telangana. India reported 9.4 lakh active cases earlier on September 11. "India has sustained its trend of maintaining the active cases of COVID-19 below the 10 lakh mark. For the 10th successive day, the active cases are less than 1 million (10 lakhs), " the ministry said. A total of 86,821 new confirmed cases have been reported in a span of 24 hours in the country. Seventy-six percent of the new cases are concentrated in ten states. Maharashtra contributed more than 18,000 to the new cases. Karnataka and Kerala, both contributed more than 8,000, the ministry said.

Also, 82 percent of the 1,181 new deaths registered in a span of 24 hours are reported from 10 states and UTs with 40 percent of them being from Maharashtra with 481 deaths followed by Karnataka with 87 deaths. India's COVID-19 caseload mounted to 63,12,584 with 86,821 infections being reported in a day, while the death toll due to COVID-19 climbed to 98,678 with the virus claiming 1,181 lives in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Kenya: TCS issues guidelines on what teachers should do after reporting in schools

Wentworth Season 8 finale recap, When & what time will it be on Netflix?

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama & Garou will portray their abilities, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Poland reports record number of new daily coronavirus infections

Poland reported a record number of new daily coronavirus infections on Thursday, with the Health Ministry announcing 1,967 new cases as it battles a rise in cases with new curbs.For the past week, Poland has seen more than 1,000 new cases p...

Fewer UK workers on furlough as govt scales back support

Fewer British workers remained on furlough from their employers last month as the government scaled back its support for businesses hit by COVID-19 before ending the scheme on Oct. 31, two surveys showed on Thursday. The Bank of England sai...

FEATURE-Families left in limbo as Uganda oil project earmarks land

By Liam Taylor BULIISA, Uganda, Oct 1 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Two years ago, surveyors came to measure a swathe of land cutting through the Bitamale familys homestead in western Uganda.The family was not sure whether the land acquisiti...

Unemployment marches higher in Europe amid pandemic

Unemployment rose for a fifth straight month in Europe in August amid concern that extensive government support programmes wont be able keep many businesses hit by coronavirus restrictions afloat forever. The jobless rate rose to 8.1 in the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020