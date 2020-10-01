Left Menu
Development News Edition

Send staff home, Moscow mayor tells firms as COVID-19 cases surge

Moscow's mayor Sergei Sobyanin ordered employers on Thursday to send at least 30% of their staff home to work, to halt coronavirus infections that are now rising by around 2,000 a day in the Russian capital. Writing on his blog, Sobyanin said hospitalisations of people with COVID-19 were rising in Moscow by around 5,000 per week and that the share of children among the city's sick had risen above 19% for the first time.

Reuters | Updated: 01-10-2020 17:46 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 17:46 IST
Send staff home, Moscow mayor tells firms as COVID-19 cases surge

Moscow's mayor Sergei Sobyanin ordered employers on Thursday to send at least 30% of their staff home to work, to halt coronavirus infections that are now rising by around 2,000 a day in the Russian capital.

Writing on his blog, Sobyanin said hospitalisations of people with COVID-19 were rising in Moscow by around 5,000 per week and that the share of children among the city's sick had risen above 19% for the first time. He said that from Monday, Oct. 5, employers must ask at least 30% of their staff to work remotely, as well as all employees over 65 and those with chronic medical conditions.

"I hope these measures will be sufficient to halt the growth in the infection rate and we will not have to take any more severe measures," Sobyanin said. Exceptions include healthcare workers and employees of the defence sector, he added.

Moscow, the epicentre of Russia's coronavirus outbreak earlier this year, registered 2,424 new cases overnight, officials said on Thursday. The country as whole reported 8,945 new coronavirus cases, its highest daily tally since June 12, pushing the national total to 1,185,231, the fourth-highest in the world.

Authorities said 169 people had died nationwide in the last 24 hours, bringing the official death toll to 20,891.

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Kenya: TCS issues guidelines on what teachers should do after reporting in schools

Wentworth Season 8 finale recap, When & what time will it be on Netflix?

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama & Garou will portray their abilities, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

PCB to send its 'A' team with senior side to NZ in November

The Pakistan Cricket Board has decided to send its A team to New Zealand with the senior national team in November for a series comprising four-day and T20 matches. A PCB official said that New Zealand had agreed to host both the Pakistan t...

Nepal’s COVID-19 caseload nears 80,000

Nepals coronavirus caseload on Thursday reached 79,728 as the Ministry of Health and Population confirmed 1,911 new cases, officials said. The 1,911 new cases were detected after conducting Polymerase Chain Reaction PCR tests on 12,444 swab...

EXCLUSIVE-Brazil's public sector hit with lawsuits for COVID-19 labor abuses

Repeats to additional subscribers By Fabio Teixeira and Alfredo MergulhaoRIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 1 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Dozens of local authorities and state-owned companies in Brazil are facing lawsuits accused of failing to protect wo...

Turkey cool to U.S., Russia, France ceasefire effort in Nagorno-Karabakh

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday it was unacceptable that the United States, Russia and France were involved in a search for a ceasefire in a disputed Caucasus region given they had neglected problems there for 30 years.Erd...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020