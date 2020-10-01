Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sweden records highest daily rise in COVID-19 cases since June

Sweden registered 752 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the highest daily rise since June, Health Agency statistics showed, though no new deaths among patients suffering from the disease were recorded. Thursday day's rise was the highest since June 30, when Sweden registered just over 800 new cases. Sweden has registered 5,893 new deaths among COVID-19 patients.

Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 01-10-2020 17:48 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 17:48 IST
Sweden records highest daily rise in COVID-19 cases since June

Sweden registered 752 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the highest daily rise since June, Health Agency statistics showed, though no new deaths among patients suffering from the disease were recorded. Sweden has shunned lockdowns, leaving most schools, restaurants and businesses open throughout the pandemic. Thursday day's rise was the highest since June 30, when Sweden registered just over 800 new cases.

Sweden has registered 5,893 new deaths among COVID-19 patients. Its death rate per capita is several times higher than Nordic neighbours but lower than countries like Spain, Italy and the UK that opted for lockdowns.

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Kenya: TCS issues guidelines on what teachers should do after reporting in schools

Wentworth Season 8 finale recap, When & what time will it be on Netflix?

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama & Garou will portray their abilities, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

S.Africa has released about a fifth of earmarked state-owned land to farmers

South Africa has released about a fifth of earmarked state-owned land to around 275 farmers so far, officials said on Thursday, as the government seeks to accelerate land redistribution in an effort to redress historic racial inequalities. ...

Robert Vadra says Hathras victim's parents should have been allowed to make decision on last rites, slams Yogi Adityanath govt

By By Aparajita Gupta Businessman Robert Vadra, husband of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, on Thursday said that parents of the victim of alleged Hathras gangrape should have been allowed to make a decision of how they would like to ...

PCB to send its 'A' team with senior side to NZ in November

The Pakistan Cricket Board has decided to send its A team to New Zealand with the senior national team in November for a series comprising four-day and T20 matches. A PCB official said that New Zealand had agreed to host both the Pakistan t...

Nepal’s COVID-19 caseload nears 80,000

Nepals coronavirus caseload on Thursday reached 79,728 as the Ministry of Health and Population confirmed 1,911 new cases, officials said. The 1,911 new cases were detected after conducting Polymerase Chain Reaction PCR tests on 12,444 swab...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020