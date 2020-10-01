Left Menu
Development News Edition

World leaders, celebrities to join WHO’s Big Event for Mental Health

Close to 1 billion people are living with a mental disorder, 3 million people die every year from the harmful use of alcohol and one person dies every 40 seconds by suicide.

WHO | Updated: 01-10-2020 21:47 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 21:47 IST
World leaders, celebrities to join WHO’s Big Event for Mental Health
“Mental health is a concern for all of us,” said Dévora Kestel, Director of WHO’s Department of Mental Health and Substance Use. Image Credit: ANI

On 10 October, World Mental Health Day, world leaders and internationally-recognized celebrities and mental health advocates will come together for the World Health Organization's Big Event for Mental Health. WHO's first-ever online advocacy event for mental health will focus on the urgent need to address the world's chronic under-investment in mental health ̶ a problem that has been thrown into the spotlight during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Close to 1 billion people are living with a mental disorder, 3 million people die every year from the harmful use of alcohol and one person dies every 40 seconds by suicide. And now, billions of people around the world have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, which is having a further impact on people's mental health.

The Big Event, which is free and open to the public, will be broadcast on 10 October from 16:00-19:00 CEST on WHO's Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and TikTok channels and website.

The Big Event, to be hosted by award-winning journalist Femi Oke, will feature an exciting line-up of performances and conversations with celebrities and activists about their motivations for advocating for greater investment in mental health, including:

Cynthia Germanotta: President and Co-Founder (with her daughter Lady Gaga) of Born This Way Foundation and WHO Goodwill Ambassador for Mental Health

Alisson Becker: goalkeeper for Liverpool Football Club and the Brazilian National Football Team and WHO Goodwill Ambassador for Health Promotion

Natália Loewe Becker: medical doctor and WHO Goodwill Ambassador for Health Promotion

Talinda Bennington: widow of Linkin Park lead vocalist Chester Bennington and founding partner of the mental health advocacy organization 320 Changes Direction

Klas Bergling: father of DJ, musician and producer Tim "Avicii" Bergling and Co-founder of the Tim Bergling Foundation.Korede Bello: Nigerian singer and songwriter

Jonny Benjamin: mental health campaigner, film producer and public speaker

During the event, national and international leaders who have championed mental health in their own countries and organizations will talk about the benefits of this commitment. They include:

Her Majesty Queen Mathilde of Belgium

Epsy Campbell Barr, First Vice-President of Costa Rica

Sigrid Kaag, Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation, the Netherlands

Peter Sands: Executive Director of the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria

Muhammad Ali Pate: Global Director, Health, Nutrition and Population, World Bank

The Big Event and this year's World Mental Health Day campaign, with the slogan: Move for mental health: let's invest, will highlight actions that can be taken at all levels to increase investments in mental health: at the individual level, taking personal action that supports one's own mental health and that of friends, family and the wider community; at the national level, establishing or scaling up mental health services; and at the global level, investing in global programmes to promote mental health.

In addition to appearances from celebrities, advocates and world leaders, The Big Event will include short films highlighting WHO and partner initiatives that are improving mental health around the world. The films feature programmes spanning countries from Jordan, Kenya, Paraguay, the Philippines and Ukraine. They cover a range of mental health issues including self-help and stress management, adolescent mental health, mental health and health workers, suicide prevention and improving the quality of life of people with dementia and their carers. The winner of best mental health film, a newly created category in WHO's Health for All Film Festival, will also be announced during the event.

"Mental health is a concern for all of us," said Dévora Kestel, Director of WHO's Department of Mental Health and Substance Use. "Yet, for several decades, investment in mental health has fallen woefully short of what is needed, in every country of the world. COVID-19 has made painfully clear the need to ensure that our mental health services are not only robust enough to be able to provide care through alternative means when visits to health centres are no longer possible, but also able to provide support to greater numbers of people. The Big Event will highlight that there is a way forward when there is a commitment to investment and that such investment has positive benefits that go far beyond public health."

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Kenya: TCS issues guidelines on what teachers should do after reporting in schools

Wentworth Season 8 finale recap, When & what time will it be on Netflix?

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama & Garou will portray their abilities, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

IndyCar sets 17 races and stop in Nashville on 2021 schedule

IndyCar announced a 17-race schedule for 2021 on Thursday that includes a stop at Texas Motor Speedway before the Indianapolis 500 for the first time ever. Texas was one of the first tracks to support the open-wheel series when it launched ...

Motor racing-Imola to allow 13,000 fans a day for Emilia Romagna GP

More than 13,000 spectators a day will be allowed to attend the Emilia Romagna Formula One Grand Prix at Italys Imola circuit later this month, race promoters said on Thursday. The race weekend, without Friday practice and condensed into tw...

US STOCKS-Wall St rises on stimulus bets as economic recovery cools

Wall Streets main indexes rose on the first day of the fourth quarter on Thursday as investors bet in favor of more fiscal stimulus after data showed the pace of a domestic economic rebound was slowing.Nine of the 11 major SP sectors were h...

Won't allow Rahul Gandhi's tractor rally to enter Haryana: Home Minister Anil Vij

Haryanas Home Minister Anil Vij on Thursday said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi can do whatever he wants during his visit to Punjab, where he is scheduled to hold tractor rallies against Centres new farm laws, but his rally will not be given ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020