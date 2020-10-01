Turkey and Poland added to England's COVID-19 quarantine list

Travellers arriving in England from Turkey and Poland will have to self-isolate for 14 days from early on Saturday, Britain's transport minister Grant Shapps said as he expanded the English COVID-19 quarantine list.

Data from Poland showed a rising rate of positive tests alongside a rapid increase in cases while Turkey has been defining the number of new COVID-19 cases in a different way from the definition used by international organisations, Shapps said on Thursday. The Caribbean islands of Bonaire, St Eustatius and Saba were also added to England's coronavirus quarantine list, he said on Twitter.

"You MUST self-isolate if you enter the UK from a non-exempt country - from tomorrow, we're increasing the penalties for people who refuse to do so to a maximum of 10,000 pounds for repeat offenders," Shapps said. Travellers arriving in England after 4 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Oct. 3 from the countries added to the quarantine list on Thursday will be required to self-isolate.