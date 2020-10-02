Netizens ask Kenyatta to practice physical distancing over a photo shared by State House

A photo circulating on the internet, shared by State House of Kenya on social media got netizens talking. In the photo, President Uhuru Kenyatta, donning a mask, is seen embracing France President Emmanuel Macron.

President Uhuru Kenyatta is in France for an official visit. Kenyans were quick to remind the President against a casual approach to the coronavirus, especially after he warned the nation against laxity.

"Can't see social distance. Sanitize!" wrote one netizen. "Then you will come back and tell us to keep distance," added another. "What's happening here? Somebody tell me please," asked another.

Earlier this week, President Kenyatta partially reopened the economy by pushing the curfew time from 9 pm to 11 pm, noting that Kenya had made significant strides as far as fighting the virus is concerned.

"In fact, experience has taught us that we are the most vulnerable and fragile at the moment where we think we have won. I am not saying this to belittle the achievements that we have made but just indeed as he told us only asking us to incline on the side of caution.

If we have won one battle against COVID-19, we have not yet won the war. The possibility of a second wave of this pandemic is, real as we have seen in other countries. As an affirmation that the enemy is still within our borders, we continue to record new infections every day even as we speak.

"In that regard, to forestall what is happening elsewhere, we must continue adhering to the protocols issued by the Ministry of Health," said the President.

President Kenyatta kicked off his official visit to France on Wednesday evening at Elysee Palace where he was received by his French host President Macron.