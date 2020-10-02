Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amazon: Nearly 20,000 workers tested positive for COVID-19

“This is not an arena where companies should compete — this is an arena where companies should help one another." The Seattle-based company said that it examined data from March 1 to September 19 on 1.37 million workers at Amazon and Whole Foods Market across the US. It said it compared the COVID-19 case rates to the general population, as reported by Johns Hopkins University for the same period.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 02-10-2020 08:27 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 08:27 IST
Amazon: Nearly 20,000 workers tested positive for COVID-19

Amazon said Thursday that nearly 20,000 of its front-line US workers have tested positive or been presumed positive for the virus that causes COVID-19. But the online retail behemoth, revealing the data for the first time, said that the infection rate of its employees was well below that seen in the general US population. The disclosure comes after months of pressure from Amazon workers and labor groups calling for the company to divulge the COVID-19 numbers.

Amazon said in a corporate blog that it provided the data as part of its effort to keep employees informed, and to share details and best practices with governments and other companies. ”We hope other large companies will also release their detailed learnings and case rates because doing so will help all of us," Amazon said. “This is not an arena where companies should compete — this is an arena where companies should help one another." The Seattle-based company said that it examined data from March 1 to September 19 on 1.37 million workers at Amazon and Whole Foods Market across the US.

It said it compared the COVID-19 case rates to the general population, as reported by Johns Hopkins University for the same period. Based on that analysis, if the rate among Amazon and Whole Foods employees were the same as that for the general population, it estimated it would have seen 33,952 cases among its workforce. That is 42% higher that Amazon's actual rate. The company also said it is conducting thousands of tests a day, which will grow to 50,000 tests a day across 650 sites by November.

Companies have no legal obligation to publicly reveal how many of their workers have contracted the virus, and few are doing so. Employers do have to provide a safe working environment, which means they must alert staff if they might have been exposed to the virus, according to guidelines from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, the federal agency that enforces workplace safety. They are also obligated to keep track of COVID-19 infections contracted on the job, and must report to OSHA if there is a hospitalization or death related to the disease.

A perceived lack of transparency has left workers at various retailers, including Amazon and Walmart, to become amateur sleuths in their spare time. Unions and advocate groups have taken up the cause, too, creating lists or building online maps of stores where workers can self-report cases they know about. In a statement emailed to The Associated Press Thursday night, Walmart said that “we believe that Walmart associates' rate of infection tracks, or is below, the current rate of infection of the general public nationwide." It didn't explain why it doesn't provide numbers.

Marc Perrone, president of the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union, which represents grocery and meatpacking workers, called Amazon's disclosure as “the most damning evidence we have seen that corporate America has completely failed to protect our country's frontline workers in this pandemic." UFCW is calling for immediate action by federal regulators and a full congressional investigation. "This titanic safety failure demands the highest level of scrutiny," Perrone said.

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Dr Reddy's launches Cinacalcet tablets in US market

Nuclear power should be discussed over energy policies to curb emissions

Corporate relationships more than big-ticket lending for SBI now: Chairman

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Prez Kovind, PM Modi pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, the father of the nation, on his 151st birth anniversary at Rajghat here. They also paid homage to former prime minister Lal Bah...

Facebook sues two companies engaged in data harvesting operation

Facebook said today it is pursuing legal action against two companies that scraped user data from Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn and Amazon to sell marketing intelligence and other services, thereby violating its Terms of S...

IPL 13: KXIP will bounce back, says Cottrell after defeat against MI

After facing a 48-run defeat against Mumbai Indians on Thursday, Kings XI Punjab pacer Sheldon Cottrell believes that the side will bounce back in the tournament. Punjab have played four games in the season so far and only managed to win a ...

Mahatma Gandhi's message of truth, non-violence and love paves way for welfare of entire world: President Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary today saying that his message of truth, non-violence and love paves the way for the welfare of the entire world by communicating harmony and equality in the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020