FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

U.S. President Donald Trump said he and his wife Melania had tested positive for COVID-19 and were going into quarantine, upending the race for the White House.

EUROPE * Poland's daily cases topped 2,000 for the first time, the latest record in a surge in infections that has raised the possibility that tougher restrictions will be introduced.

* Russia does not plan to reimpose lockdowns across the country for now, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, as it reported 9,412 new cases on Friday, its highest daily tally since May 23. * Ireland's High Court ruled that the government's advice against non-essential travel to most countries due to the risk of COVID-19 infection was legal, dismissing a case brought by low-cost airline Ryanair.

AMERICAS * U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he was reconsidering his upcoming trip to Asia as a precaution.

* Argentina's coronavirus death toll leapt above 20,000 on Thursday as a large number of previously untallied fatalities were added to the total, illustrating how the country has gone from regional role model to one of the worst-hit in the world. * COVID-19 trends are all moving in the wrong direction in Wisconsin, while the pandemic's early U.S. epicentre of New York state reported an uptick of positive tests in 20 "hot spots".

* U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin remained far from agreement on COVID-19 relief in key areas. ASIA-PACIFIC

* New Zealanders will soon be able to travel to Australia without having to self-quarantine as COVID-19 infections slow and Canberra seeks to revive its ailing economy, Australian Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack said. * Malaysian authorities warned of a new wave of cases after a spike in new infections following an election in the country's second largest state Sabah.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Turkey's top medical association and the main opposition party criticised a decision by President Tayyip Erdogan's government to publicly disclose new cases only if the patient is showing symptoms.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * Clinical trials of AstraZeneca and Oxford University's experimental COVID-19 vaccine have resumed in Japan, almost a month after being put on hold due to an illness of a British volunteer, while discussions with U.S. authorities continue.

* Unlisted biotech firm IDT Biologika has won approval from Germany's vaccine regulator to become the third German company after BioNTech and CureVac to launch human trials of an experimental coronavirus vaccine in the country. * The HHS said that U.S. hospitals can now buy Gilead Sciences Inc's antiviral COVID-19 drug remdesivir from the company and its distributor.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * A wave of risk aversion swept markets on Friday after U.S. President Donald Trump said he and his wife had tested positive for COVID-19.

* Japan's unemployment rate rose in August to its highest in over three years and job availability fell to a more than six-year low, government data showed on Friday, indicating damage caused by the pandemic persisted through the month. * Revenues from foreign tourists collapsed in Spain this year as the pandemic pushed many holiday makers to stay at home.

