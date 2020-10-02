Left Menu
Development News Edition

Poland's daily virus cases exceed 2,000 for first time

On Thursday, the government updated its list of red and yellow zones - areas that have more cases and therefore tougher restrictions - which will come into effect on Saturday.

Reuters | Updated: 02-10-2020 16:33 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 16:21 IST
Poland's daily virus cases exceed 2,000 for first time
Representative picture. Image Credit: Unsplash

Poland's daily coronavirus cases topped 2,000 for the first time on Friday, the latest record in a surge in infections that has raised the possibility that the government will have to bring forward the introduction of new restrictions.

Having weathered the first wave of the pandemic better than most western European neighbours, Poland has seen daily infection rates spike, with more than 1,000 new cases each day over the last week. The country of 38 million reported 2,292 daily coronavirus cases and 27 deaths related to COVID-19 on Friday, the health ministry's Twitter account said. In total, Poland has reported 95,773 cases of the coronavirus and 2,570 deaths.

"We should be prepared for the fact that the number of new cases in the near future will remain in the range of 1,500 up to 2,000, or maybe even 2,500 or more cases," health ministry spokesman Wojciech Andrusiewicz told state run news agency PAP. He added that if infection numbers continue to rise significantly, "we do not rule out that restrictions will come into force earlier," he was quoted as saying, without specifying which rules he was referring to.

New restrictions were announced for the worst-affected areas on Tuesday, with the government saying restaurants and bars would have to close by 10 p.m. Other restrictions included further limits on the number of people who can attend weddings and the obligatory wearing of face masks outside.

While in the earlier stages of the pandemic, infections were concentrated in the industrial south, recent data has shown high infection rates in central and northern Poland as well. On Thursday, the government updated its list of red and yellow zones - areas that have more cases and therefore tougher restrictions - which will come into effect on Saturday. The zones include the northern cities of Gdansk, Sopot and Gdynia, as well as the city of Szczecin.

The health ministry said on Thursday that Warsaw was also at risk of being added to the yellow or red zones.

Also Read: Rule of law situation in Poland has deteriorated -European Parliament

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Dr Reddy's launches Cinacalcet tablets in US market

Nuclear power should be discussed over energy policies to curb emissions

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many mysteries from Season 2, release possible in Jan 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Walmart sells Asda to billionaire British brothers and TDR for $8.8 bln

The British billionaire Issa brothers and private equity group TDR Capital have agreed to buy the British supermarket chain Asda from Walmart for an enterprise value of 8.8 billion and plan to roll out more smaller stores. The deal will ena...

Bharti Foundation in talks with potential partners for tech support across education initiatives

Bharti Foundation on Friday said it is in talks with potential partners for technological support across its education initiatives, as the philanthropic arm of Bharti Enterprises looks to bring in new tech tools to aid students in learning ...

U.S. schools in suburbs, small cities reopening without COVID spike; big cities up next

U.S. schools from kindergarten to high school have avoided a spike in COVID-19 cases, early data show, but medical experts say the real test is coming as students in large densely-populated cities such as New York and Miami return to classr...

It's unfortunate that teachings of Mahatma Gandhi are ignored: Digambar Kamat

The Congress Party in Goa celebrated Gandhi Jayanti and Shastri Jayanti at the South Goa district office on Friday with the offering of floral tributes at the portraits of the two national leaders. Speaking on the occasion, Opposition leade...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020