Hardest months of coronavirus are still ahead of us, Merkel says

Hardest months of coronavirus are still ahead of us, Merkel saysReuters | Berlin | Updated: 02-10-2020 17:39 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 17:19 IST
The latest figures on coronavirus infections are worrying, German Chancellor Angela Merkel told a Brussels news conference on Friday, adding that worst months of the pandemic were still ahead.
"Everyone is concerned that the number of infections is on the rise," she said. "Everybody knows that the most difficult months are ahead of us."
