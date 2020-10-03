Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bosnia: Unnerved by virus denial, survivors mourn their dead

“While you hide from the inexistent virus, they are ripping you off, remove face masks and be free.” The head of the Institute of Emergency Medical Care in Sarajevo, Dr. Adem Zalihic, said he is certain that “virus deniers are contributing to the spread of the infection and the number of deaths” by convincing people they should not wear face masks and maintain social distance. “The virus is among us.

PTI | Sarajevo | Updated: 03-10-2020 14:56 IST | Created: 03-10-2020 14:53 IST
Bosnia: Unnerved by virus denial, survivors mourn their dead
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Denis Zekic was on his daily video call with his parents in Bosnia in early August when his father said he might be coming down with a fever. Less than a month later, both of Zekic's parents were dead, joining the people who would be counted as the coronavirus pandemic's global toll climbed toward 1 million. Zekic says his mother, Sefketa, and father, Muharem, both were comparatively healthy before they died at age 68. They were rule-followers who practiced social distancing in the city of Zenica. Before his father was hospitalized, his mother wore gloves and a face mask while caring for him, but she ended up as a COVID-19 patient in the same intensive care wing, Zekic said.

"I saw her walk into the hospital on her own feet. From a distance. With protective masks covering our faces," he said. "Honestly, I believed that she would pull through." Yet Zekic and his sister soon discovered that some neighbors and acquaintances had little sympathy for their sudden double loss, but plenty of opinions and, at times, cruel disdain. One time, a random man taunted the siblings in a store, alleging that authorities had paid them to say the coronavirus killed their parents.

"How to respond to that?" Zekic said. Bosnia's coronavirus rebels have grown increasingly vocal, and hostile, in recent months as the number of confirmed virus cases rose in the small, impoverished Balkan nation of 3.5 million. Social media and the comment sections of news websites have become platforms for vicious arguments that occasionally have spilled over into invasive confrontations.

Several recent studies of coronavirus-related media content in Bosnia conducted by the independent organization Mediacentar Sarajevo concluded that pandemic-related comments on news sites are dominated by "offensive and disparaging" remarks. "We are now paying the price for years of neglect of our education system, our political system, for our media illiteracy," said Elvira Jukic Mujkic, editor-in-chief of its online magazine, Media.ba.

A conference in Bosnia sponsored by the European Union this week brought together fact-checkers, science journalists, and experts from the Balkans and the EU, to discuss disinformation during the pandemic. One of the conclusions from the event stated: "The damage inflicted by fringe 'scientists' is pervasive and grave. The scientific community in the (Balkan) region does not currently feel empowered to respond to this." While other countries around the world also have outspoken contingents of coronavirus conspiracy theorists, the voices of the virus deniers have the potential to echo farther in Bosnia, which bears economic, political, and social scars from the fratricidal ethnic war fought there during 1992-95. The pandemic has amplified the country's many problems, including an extreme shortage of doctors and nurses, and rampant public corruption. Several prominent public and government officials are under investigation on suspicion of malfeasance in the procurement of desperately needed medical equipment.

"After years of declining trust in government and public institutions, public response to the perceived incompetence of our authorities in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic was to put in doubt everything they say," psychologist Tanja Tankosic-Girt said. The allegations further undermine the public trust on which government efforts to curb the spread of the infection in Bosnia depend. The country has a low number of confirmed virus cases compared with countries with a lot more people, but nearly 60% of its nearly 28,000 confirmed cases were reported since the end of July.

More people around the country nevertheless are bending or ignoring social distancing rules, gathering in uncomfortably close quarters, and ditching face masks. At the same time, public discourse around the coronavirus, like around many other issues in the country, is growing increasingly divisive, Tankosic-Girt said. "Black-and-white thinking is becoming so prevalent that we are reaching the point of a complete loss of empathy," she said.

The death in early August of 37-year-old philanthropist Belma Soljanin, the director of a maternal and child health organization in the capital, Sarajevo, triggered days of heated online discussions that unraveled quite a few long friendships. Just hours after news of Soljanin's death broke, people were sifting through her mother's personal Facebook account and sharing a post in which she alleged her daughter, who had been hospitalized in a COVID-19 isolation ward while in late pregnancy, died because of doctors' negligence.

The post became fodder for virus deniers, who quickly took over the conversation. "Coronavirus is a hoax. Even her mother says she wasn't infected, but you just go on wearing your face masks and believing the lies they serve you," one person wrote. "While you hide from the inexistent virus, they are ripping you off, remove face masks and be free." The head of the Institute of Emergency Medical Care in Sarajevo, Dr. Adem Zalihic, said he is certain that "virus deniers are contributing to the spread of the infection and the number of deaths" by convincing people they should not wear face masks and maintain social distance.

"The virus is among us. It infects and kills people, I do not understand how they can deny it despite all the evidence. How can they sleep at night?" Zalihic said.

TRENDING

First Direct Observation of Exoplanet Beta Pictoris c

India, Germany to hold talks on Oct 6 on resumption of flights

Science News Roundup: David Attenborough leads call for world to invest $500 billion; Zimbabwe suspects bacterial disease behind elephant deaths and more

Recipe is different, but titan has ingredients for life

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Audi opens bookings for upcoming SUV Q2

German luxury car maker Audi on Saturday opened bookings for its upcoming SUV Q2 in India which will be launched in the market in the second half this month. The Audi Q2, which will be the companys fifth product launch this year in India, c...

Germany urges EU to impose sanctions against Russia over Navalny case

Germanys Foreign Minister Heiko Maas has called for new European Union sanctions against Russia over the poisoning of opposition leader Alexei Navalny with an internationally banned nerve agent. Navalny emerged in recent weeks from a coma a...

Netflix renews ‘Cobra Kai’ for season four

Streaming platform Netflix has renewed Cobra Kai series for a fourth season. The pickup for the series comes ahead of the January 8 premiere of third season, reported Deadline. The series is based on Robert Mark Kamens The Karate Kid film f...

Malaysia reports 317 new coronavirus cases, highest daily rise

Malaysia reported a record daily increase in novel coronavirus cases for the second day in a row on Saturday, with 317 new infections.Malaysia has reported a total of 12,088 cases. The health ministry also recorded one new death, raising th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020