Amravati sees 96 fresh COVID-19 cases; five more casualties

At least 96 persons tested positive for coronavirus, while five died of the infection in Maharashtra's Amravati district on Saturday, an official said. With the latest cases and casualties, the tally in the region has reached 13,867, while the toll stands at 301, the official said. The district had recorded its first 100 deaths by August 18 and reached the 200 mark on September 14, he said.

PTI | Amravati | Updated: 03-10-2020 18:45 IST
Amravati sees 96 fresh COVID-19 cases; five more casualties

At least 96 persons tested positive for coronavirus, while five died of the infection in Maharashtra's Amravati district on Saturday, an official said. With the latest cases and casualties, the tally in the region has reached 13,867, while the toll stands at 301, the official said.

The district had recorded its first 100 deaths by August 18 and reached the 200 mark on September 14, he said. Currently, the death rate in the district is at 2.1 per cent, the official said.

As many as 197 patients were discharged from various hospitals on Saturday, taking the number of recoveries to 11,408, he said, adding that the recovery rate stands at 82.27 per cent. With this, the district currently has 2,158 active cases, including 982 patients undergoing treatment at the COVID-19 hospital, 12 in Nagpur and 1,164 in home isolation, he said.

