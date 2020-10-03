Left Menu
Republican U.S. Senator Johnson diagnosed with COVID-19 -spokesman

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-10-2020 18:45 IST | Created: 03-10-2020 18:45 IST
Republican U.S. Senator Ron Johnson, who heads the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, a spokesman said on Saturday.

The spokesman said Johnson "feels healthy and is not experiencing symptoms" but will stay in isolation until he is cleared by a doctor. The aide did not identify the person Johnson came in contact with recently who also has COVID-19.

