Left Menu
Development News Edition

Highest single day recoveries of 4476 COVID patients in Kerala

The death toll climbed to 813 with 22 more fatalities. "Samples of 4,476 people returned negative today, the highest recoveries on a single day so far," Health minister K K Shailaja said in a press release.

PTI | Thiruvanan | Updated: 03-10-2020 19:10 IST | Created: 03-10-2020 19:10 IST
Highest single day recoveries of 4476 COVID patients in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 3 (PTI): Kerala reported the highest single day recoveries of 4,476 COVID-19 patients on Saturday, and 7,834 fresh cases. The death toll climbed to 813 with 22 more fatalities.

"Samples of 4,476 people returned negative today, the highest recoveries on a single day so far," Health minister K K Shailaja said in a press release. In the last 24 hours, 54,563 samples have been sent for testing.

On Friday, the state's Covid count had crossed the 9,000 mark for the first time. Prohibitory orders under section 144 CrPC came into force in the state from today asper whichnot more than five people can assemble at any place, including shops, banks and commercial establishments.

Presently, 80,818 people are undergoing treatment for COVID-19 and total recoveries so far hastouched 1,39,62. Thiruvananthapuram reported the highest number of cases-- 1,049, while three districts-- Malappuram, Ernakulam and Kozhikode -- accounted for over 900 cases today, the minister said.

Twenty two deaths were confirmed due to Covid, taking the toll to 813. The deceased were aged between 47 and 78.

As many as 6,850 people were infected through contact, 49 had come from abroad and 187 from other states, she said. Ninety fivehealth workers were among those whose samples testedpositive today-- 24 from Thiruvananthapuram and 23 from Kannur.

As many as 2,51,286 people are presently under observation,including 31,068 in hospitals. So far, 31,04,878 samples have been sent for testing.

Thirty two new hot spots were added today while 12 areas have been removed from the list..

TRENDING

First Direct Observation of Exoplanet Beta Pictoris c

India, Germany to hold talks on Oct 6 on resumption of flights

EMA committee probes possible kidney injury from Gilead's remdesivir

Science News Roundup: David Attenborough leads call for world to invest $500 billion; Zimbabwe suspects bacterial disease behind elephant deaths and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Mose flood barrier finally holds the waters back for fragile Venice

A long-delayed flood barrier successfully protected Venice from a high tide for the first time on Saturday, bringing relief and smiles to the lagoon city following years of repeated inundations. Today, everything is dry. We stopped the sea,...

Study focuses on genetic variants influencing left and right handedness

Researchers have identified 48 genetic variants that influence if a person is left-handed, right-handed, or ambidextrous -- in the largest study of its kind. The study findings have been published in the journal Nature Human BehaviourThe re...

Sushant Singh Rajput's death 'a case of hanging and death by suicide': AIIMS medical board

The AIIMS medical board has ruled out murder in the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, terming it a case of hanging and death by suicide, the premier institutes forensic chief Dr Sudhir Gupta said on Saturday. In its conclusive medico-leg...

Mumbai: 70-year-old woman murdered, case registered against unidentified individual

A 70-year-old woman was brutally murdered in Mulund area of Mumbai. The crime was committed on Friday night at the victims house in Mulund area. The deceased woman has been identified as Maruti Laxman Gawli.I found the blood-stained body of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020