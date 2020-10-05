Left Menu
Development News Edition

France reports 12,565 new coronavirus cases in past 24 hours

France on Sunday reported 12,565 new confirmed coronavirus infections over the last 24 hours, falling from the previous daily toll that had a set a new record. The total number of infections since the start of the epidemic rose to 619,190 cases, the health ministry said.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 05-10-2020 00:37 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 00:21 IST
France reports 12,565 new coronavirus cases in past 24 hours
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

France on Sunday reported 12,565 new confirmed coronavirus infections over the last 24 hours, falling from the previous daily toll that had a set a new record.

The total number of infections since the start of the epidemic rose to 619,190 cases, the health ministry said. France reported nearly 17,000 new infections on Saturday. The number of deaths increased by 32 to 32,230.

There were 4,264 new cases of people being hospitalised over the last seven days, including 893 in intensive care units. That is slightly higher than the previous report on Saturday. The rate of positive coronavirus tests in France keeps rising, reaching 8.2% on Sunday, up from to 7.9% the previous day.

TRENDING

Study reveals enhancing blood sugar control boosts brain health for people with type 2 diabetes

Report: Ex-pitcher Haeger, wanted by police, kills self

Health News Roundup: China reports 16 new coronavirus cases; Brazil registers 599 new coronavirus deaths and more

Entertainment News Roundup: New James Bond movie delayed; Harvey Weinstein charged with six more counts of sexual assaul and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Irish health chiefs recommend return to full lockdown - RTE

Irelands National Public Health Emergency Team NPHET recommended to the government on Sunday that the country be moved to the highest level of COVID-19 restrictions and return to a full lockdown, national broadcaster RTE reported.NPHET made...

FACTBOX-Tennis-Stefanos Tsitsipas v Grigor Dimitrov

A look at the key facts and records of Greeces Stefanos Tsitsipas and Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov before their French Open fourth-round match on Monday prefix number denotes seeding 5-STEFANOS TSITSIPASAge 22 ATP ranking 6 Highest 5Grand Slam...

PREVIEW-Tennis-Dimitrov in uncharted territory but confident ahead of Tsitsipas clash

Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov broke the third-round barrier at Roland Garros for the first time this week but knows he will need to find another gear when he takes on fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas on Monday. Dimitrov grew up competing on clayco...

Maha: Man sent to police custody for sending defence area pics to Pak WhatsApp group

A court here on Sunday remanded a man to police custody till October 9 for allegedly sharing pictures of the defence area at Deolali here in a Pakistani WhatsApp group, an official said. The accused, Sanjeev Kumar, 21, was caught by some so...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020