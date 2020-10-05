Left Menu
Development News Edition

NYC seeks to reinstate virus restrictions in some spots

New York City's mayor said Sunday that he has asked the state for permission to close schools and reinstate restrictions on nonessential businesses in several neighborhoods because of a resurgence of the coronavirus.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 05-10-2020 02:33 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 02:13 IST
NYC seeks to reinstate virus restrictions in some spots
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

New York City's mayor said Sunday that he has asked the state for permission to close schools and reinstate restrictions on nonessential businesses in several neighborhoods because of a resurgence of the coronavirus. The action, if approved, would mark a disheartening retreat for a city that enjoyed a summer with less spread of the virus than most other parts of the country, and had only recently celebrated the return of students citywide to in-person learning in classrooms. Shutdowns would happen starting Wednesday in nine ZIP codes in the city, Mayor Bill de Blasio said. About 100 public schools and 200 private schools would have to close. Indoor dining, which just resumed a few days ago, would be suspended. Outdoor restaurant dining would shut down in the affected neighborhoods as well, and gyms would close. Houses of worship would be allowed to remain open with existing restrictions in place, de Blasio said. The mayor, a Democrat, said he was taking the action in an attempt to stop the virus from spreading deeper into the city and becoming a "second wave," like the one that killed more than 24,000 New Yorkers in the spring. "We've learned over and over from this disease that it is important to act aggressively, and when the data tells us it's time for even the toughest and most rigorous actions we follow the data, we follow the science," de Blasio said. Over the past two weeks, the number of new cases of the virus has been rising in pockets of the city, predominantly in neighborhoods in Brooklyn and Queens that are home to the city's large Orthodox Jewish population. Nearly 1,100 people have tested positive in Brooklyn in just the last four days, according to state figures. De Blasio made the announcement shortly after Gov Andrew Cuomo complained that local governments with coronavirus hot spots had "not done an effective job" of enforcing social distancing rules. "If a local jurisdiction cannot or will not perform effective enforcement of violating entities, notify the state and we will close all business activity in the hot spots where the local governments cannot do compliance," Cuomo said. Cuomo did not immediately comment on de Blasio's proposed shutdown in the areas where the virus is spiking. As many as 500,000 people live in the neighborhoods affected by the proposed shutdown, de Blasio said. He said the lockdown could be lifted in 14 days or 28 days if the percentage of people testing positive for COVID-19 declines. De Blasio had said in the past that public schools were largely unaffected by the rise in virus infections in Orthodox Jewish neighborhoods, but he said Sunday that public schools in the hot spot neighborhoods would be closed "out of an abundance of caution." United Federation of Teachers President Michael Mulgrew praised the decision. "This is the right decision, one that helps protect our schools, our neighborhoods, and ultimately our city," Mulgrew said Sunday. The staff at Public School 164 in the Borough Park section of Brooklyn, one of the affected neighborhoods, sent a letter to de Blasio on Thursday demanding that the school be closed. Teacher Frances Hidalgo said it was unrealistic to think the school would be immune from infection when students and staff interact with people in the neighborhood daily. Hidalgo, a fourth grade teacher, pointed to the high positivity rate in Borough Park. "We don't live in a bubble. We're part of the neighborhood," she said in a phone interview Saturday.

TRENDING

Study reveals enhancing blood sugar control boosts brain health for people with type 2 diabetes

Report: Ex-pitcher Haeger, wanted by police, kills self

Health News Roundup: China reports 16 new coronavirus cases; Brazil registers 599 new coronavirus deaths and more

Entertainment News Roundup: New James Bond movie delayed; Harvey Weinstein charged with six more counts of sexual assaul and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Doctors monitoring Trump's lungs, giving steroid to fight COVID-19

Doctors treating President Donald Trump for COVID-19 are monitoring the condition of his lungs after he received supplemental oxygen, they told reporters on Sunday, hours before Trump surprised supporters outside the hospital by riding past...

Irish health chiefs recommend return to full lockdown - sources

Irelands health chiefs recommended to the government on Sunday that the country enter a second nationwide lockdown for four weeks in a surprise move that cabinet will discuss on Monday, two government sources said.Irelands National Public H...

California wildfires burn 4 million acres this year, double previous record

Wildfires in California have burned more than 4 million acres, or 6,250 square miles, 1.6 million hectares in 2020, over twice the previous record for any year and an area larger than Connecticut, the states fire agency reported on Sunday. ...

BJP-TRS collusion behind Telangana governor's denying appointment to Congress: Dasoju Sravan

All India Congress Committee AICC spokesperson Dasoju Sravan on Sunday alleged that Telangana governor Tamilisai Soundararajan is colluding with the Bharatiya Janata Party BJP and TRS Telangana Rashtra Samithi and is not giving an appointm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020