Left Menu
Development News Edition

AI predicts patients at highest risk for severe pain, increased opioid use post-surgery

Artificial intelligence (AI) used in machine learning models can predict which patients are at highest risk for severe pain after surgery, and help determine who would most benefit from personalised pain management plans that use non-opioid alternatives, suggests new research.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 05-10-2020 07:26 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 07:26 IST
AI predicts patients at highest risk for severe pain, increased opioid use post-surgery
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Artificial intelligence (AI) used in machine learning models can predict which patients are at highest risk for severe pain after surgery, and help determine who would most benefit from personalised pain management plans that use non-opioid alternatives, suggests new research. The research was presented at the ANESTHESIOLOGY® 2020 annual meeting.

Some patients experience more severe pain after surgery and need higher doses of opioids for longer periods of time, which increases their risk for opioid abuse disorder. By knowing which patients are at higher risk for severe post-surgical pain, physician anesthesiologists can create an anaesthesia plan using non-opioid alternatives - such as nerve blocks, epidurals and other medications - to more effectively address pain and reduce the need for opioids. Currently, physicians use time-consuming questionnaires to identify patients at higher risk for severe post-surgical pain, asking about their history of anxiety, sleep quality and depression. In this study, researchers sought a faster, more effective method using machine learning, where a system learns and evolves based on data it is provided.

They created three machine learning models that analyzed patients' electronic medical records, which identified that younger age, higher body mass index, female gender, pre-existing pain and prior opioid use were the most predictive factors of post-surgical pain. "We plan to integrate the models with our electronic medical records to provide a prediction of post-surgical pain for each patient," said Mieke A. Soens, M.D., lead author of the study and an anesthesiologist at Brigham and Women's Hospital and anesthesiology instructor at Harvard Medical School, Boston. "If the patient is determined to be at high risk for severe post-surgical pain, the physician anesthesiologist can then adjust the patient's anaesthesia plan to maximise non-opioid pain management strategies that would reduce the need for opioids after surgery."

In the two-part study, researchers looked at data from 5,944 patients who had a wide variety of surgeries, including gallbladder removal, hysterectomy, hip replacement and prostate surgery. Of those, 1,287 (22%) had consumed 90 morphine milligram equivalent (MME) in the first 24 hours after surgery, which is considered a high dose. In the first part of the study, they used 163 potential factors to predict high pain post-surgery, based on a literature search and consultation with experts. From there they created three machine learning algorithm models (logistical regression, random forest and artificial neural networks) that mined the patients' medical records and whittled the 163 predictor factors down to those which most accurately predicted patients' pain severity and potential opioid needs after surgery.

In the second part, they compared what the models predicted to actual opioid use in those same patients. They determined all three models had similar predictive accuracy overall: 81% for logistical regression and random forest methods and 80% for artificial neural networks. That means the models accurately identified which people were more likely to have severe pain and need higher doses of opioids about 80% of the time. "Electronic medical records are a valuable and underused source of patient data and can be employed effectively to enhance patients' lives," said Dr. Soens. "Selectively identifying patients who typically need high doses of opioids after surgery is important to help reduce opioid misuse." (ANI)

TRENDING

Study reveals enhancing blood sugar control boosts brain health for people with type 2 diabetes

Researchers develop new COVID-19 test that doesn't use scarce reagents

Health News Roundup: China reports 16 new coronavirus cases; Brazil registers 599 new coronavirus deaths and more

Social media abuse drives girls off Facebook, Instagram, Twitter - poll

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Adoption of digital technologies can help Philippines overcome Covid-19 impact

The rapid adoption of digital technologies can help the Philippines overcome the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, recover from the crisis, and achieve its vision of becoming a middle-class society free of poverty, according to the report re...

NJ officials contact 206 people at Trump event at Bedminster

State health officials in New Jersey have contacted more than 200 people who attended a campaign fundraiser at the Trump National Golf Course in Bedminster on Thursday, hours before the president announced he had COVID-19, as they try to co...

Fonterra agrees to sell China farms for total of $555 million

Fonterra has agreed to sell its China farms for a total of 555 million RMB 2.5 billion1, after successfully developing the farms alongside local partners.Inner Mongolia Natural Dairy Co., Ltd, a subsidiary of China Youran Dairy Group Limite...

No new COVID-19 cases reported in Mizoram

No new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Mizoram in the last 24 hours, the States Information and Public Relations department informed on Monday.The COVID-19 tally in the State stands at 2,120 cases, including 313 active cases and 1,807 di...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020