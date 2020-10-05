Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Active cases maintained below 10-lakh mark for two weeks, says health ministry

"The higher number of single-day recoveries has resulted in sustained increase in the national recovery rate, currently pegged at 84.34 per cent," it said. Seventy-five per cent of the new recovered cases were recorded in 10 states and union territories which are Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Odisha, Delhi, West Bengal and Chhattisgarh.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-10-2020 13:22 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 13:09 IST
COVID-19: Active cases maintained below 10-lakh mark for two weeks, says health ministry
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

For straight two weeks, India has maintained a steady trend of recording less than 10 lakh active COVID-19 cases while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 55,86,703, pushing the recovery rate to 84.34 percent, the Health Ministry said on Monday. The Centre-led strategies of 'test, track, trace, and treat' have been followed by state governments and Union Territory administrations as part of the "whole of government" approach.

Early identification of cases through aggressive and accessible countrywide testing combined with other measures such as prompt and efficient tracking and tracing of contacts have borne results, the ministry said. The Centre has issued a standard treatment protocol that has ensured a standard of treatment and cure across various public and private hospitals and health facilities.

"The active cases have been maintained below the 10-lakh mark for 14 days unabated. For two straight weeks today, the active cases are less than 1 million (10 lakhs)," the ministry said. In total, 76,737 recoveries have been registered in a span of 24 hours in the country whereas 74,442 fresh infections were reported during the same period, health ministry data updated at 8 am showed.

The new recoveries have exceeded new cases in recent days, the ministry said. "The higher number of single-day recoveries has resulted in a sustained increase in the national recovery rate, currently pegged at 84.34 percent," it said.

Seventy-five percent of the new recovered cases were recorded in 10 states and union territories which are Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Odisha, Delhi, West Bengal, and Chhattisgarh. Maharashtra alone has contributed more than 15,000 to the new recovered cases followed by Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh with more than 7,000 cases each.

There are 9,34,427 active cases which contribute only 14.11 percent of the total caseload in the country. Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, and West Bengal account for 77 percent of the active cases.

A total of 74,442 new confirmed cases have been reported in a span of 24 hours in the country with 78 percent of them being concentrated in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Odisha, Delhi, and Rajasthan. Maharashtra has reported more than 12,000 of the new cases. Karnataka contributed more than 10,000.

Also, 903 fatalities due to COVID-19 have been registered in a day. Eighty-two percent of new fatalities were reported from Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, and Kerala.

The ministry said that 36 percent of the deaths reported on Sunday are from Maharashtra (326) followed by Karnataka with 67 fatalities.

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

Study reveals enhancing blood sugar control boosts brain health for people with type 2 diabetes

Researchers develop new COVID-19 test that doesn't use scarce reagents

Health News Roundup: China reports 16 new coronavirus cases; Brazil registers 599 new coronavirus deaths and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

CPI(M) branch secretary stabbed to death in Kerala's Thrissur

Communist Party of India Marxist Puthussery branch secretary PU Sanoop 26 was allegedly stabbed to death by a group of men in Keralas Thrissur district. As per the police, three other CPI M activists also sustained injuries in the attack th...

Euro zone economic recovery floundered in Sept as services struggled-PMI

The euro zones economic recovery faltered in September as the reimposition of some restrictions on activity to halt a resurgence in the coronavirus sent the blocs dominant service sector into reverse, a survey showed. Rising infection rates...

Crackdown on illegal housing leaves some Egyptians struggling to pay fees

In her village in Egypts Nile Delta, 35-year-old Shaimaa Saleh has spent sleepless nights worrying how to raise almost 1,000 to save her unfinished three-storey home. Like hundreds of thousands of others, and many dependents, she faces a de...

Dhankhar alleges Mamata Banerjee of not responding to urgent message over targeted political killing

Expressing shock over the targeted political killings in West Bengal, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of not responding to his urgent messages over the situation. BJP Coucillor Manish Shukla had al...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020