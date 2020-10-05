Malaysia reports one positive COVID-19 case after meeting at PM's dept

Malaysia reports one positive COVID-19 case after meeting at PM's deptReuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 05-10-2020 14:47 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 14:43 IST
Malaysian health authorities on Monday said an individual who attended a meeting at the prime minister's department over the weekend has tested positive for COVID-19.
The health ministry said in a statement that the individual had attended a meeting on Oct 3. The individual was asymptomatic at the time and has since been hospitalised.
