Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mental health services disrupted during pandemic, as needs grow - WHO

"Travel restrictions were reported as the most common cause of disruption for 73 percent of low-income countries," Kestel said. Outpatient and community-based services, often in middle and high-income countries, were more affected, the WHO said.

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 05-10-2020 16:00 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 15:48 IST
Mental health services disrupted during pandemic, as needs grow - WHO
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Services for mentally ill and substance abuse patients have been disrupted worldwide during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the disease is expected to cause further distress for many, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday. Only 7% of the 134 countries responding to the WHO's survey reported that all mental health services were fully open, with 93% reporting curtailed services for various disorders, it said.

"We think that this is a forgotten aspect of COVID-19, in a sense part of the challenges that we face is that this is an under-funded area historically," Dévora Kestel, director of WHO's Department of Mental Health and Substance Use, told a news briefing. Only 17% of countries have ensured additional funding to implement activities supporting growing mental health needs during the pandemic, she said.

"We estimate, and preliminary information is telling us, that there may be an increase in people with mental, neurological and substance abuse related conditions that will need attention," Kestel said. But WHO had no data on life-threatening consequences including any higher suicide rates, epileptic seizures or unmanaged opioid dependence that could lead to overdose, she said.

Many countries, especially low-income ones, maintained mental health services offered in general hospitals which remained opened, but many patients faced other challenges, the WHO said its first assessment. "Travel restrictions were reported as the most common cause of disruption for 73 percent of low-income countries," Kestel said.

Outpatient and community-based services, often in middle and high-income countries, were more affected, the WHO said. But many wealthier countries made use of telemedicine and technologies to follow up on mental patients, it said.

"We see better coverage of alternative services in high-income countries and we need to make sure everybody has access to some kind of alternative," Kestel said.

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

Study reveals enhancing blood sugar control boosts brain health for people with type 2 diabetes

Researchers develop new COVID-19 test that doesn't use scarce reagents

Health News Roundup: China reports 16 new coronavirus cases; Brazil registers 599 new coronavirus deaths and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Zimbabwe finance minister says COVID-19 won't hit economy as hard as elsewhere

Zimbabwes finance minister said on Monday the economy would not be as severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic as initially feared and foreign currency inflows had shown resilience. The southern African nation was already grappling with r...

Cong alleges 'witch-hunt' after CBI raids Shivakumar; links it to Karnataka bypolls

The Congress on Monday accused the BJP of playing an insidious game of intimidation through its puppet CBI after the agency conducted raids against its Karnataka unit chief D K Shivakumar. The opposition party questioned the timing of the r...

NATO chief calls for ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg called on Monday for a ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh as the death toll rose during fighting in the breakaway enclave in the South Caucasus.It is extremely important that we convey a very clear message...

Euro zone yields hold ground as COVID-19 cases keep traders on edge

Euro zone bond yields held near recent lows on Monday with investors concerned about possible new restrictions to fight the coronavirus, although signs that U.S. President Donald Trumps health was improving lifted the mood. Expectations for...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020