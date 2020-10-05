Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brazil military fly doctors to test Amazon tribe for COVID-19

Indigenous and human rights groups such as the Indigenous Missionary Council (Cimi) and Human Rights Watch have criticized the government for reducing the SESAI's scope and ignoring the plight of indigenous people in the face of the pandemic. There have been 447 deaths from COVID-19 so far among Brazil's 800,000 indigenous people, according to SESAI, which only provides healthcare to those living on reservations.

Reuters | Updated: 05-10-2020 18:30 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 18:30 IST
Brazil military fly doctors to test Amazon tribe for COVID-19

The Brazilian military wrapped up on Monday a three-week operation that provided medical care to the Amazon's Guajajara tribe hit by COVID-19, in response to criticism that Brazil was not protecting vulnerable indigenous people from the pandemic.

Guajajara leaders praised the armed forces for air lifting doctors and nurses to do rapid COVID-19 tests and examine for other diseases, but criticized the government's indigenous health service SESAI for not protecting them against the novel coronavirus. The Defense Ministry said its doctors did 37,000 checkups since Sept. 24 and supplied 39 tonnes of medicine, food and protective equipment to the Guajajara, a tribe that lives on several reservations in the rainforest of Maranhão state.

The Guajajara are best known for warrior teams dubbed the "guardians of the forest" set up to stop illegal loggers from invading their lands in growing numbers since environmental controls were relaxed by far-right President Jair Bolsonaro. Indigenous and human rights groups such as the Indigenous Missionary Council (Cimi) and Human Rights Watch have criticized the government for reducing the SESAI's scope and ignoring the plight of indigenous people in the face of the pandemic.

There have been 447 deaths from COVID-19 so far among Brazil's 800,000 indigenous people, according to SESAI, which only provides healthcare to those living on reservations. Another 388 have died off reservation in urban areas, according to the main indigenous umbrella organization APIB. SESAI director Robson Santos told reporters the lethality rate for COVID-19 cases among Brazil's indigenous people had turned out to be much lower than expected, at 1.5%.

The country's total death toll reached 146,352 on Sunday and it had 4,915,289 confirmed cases. On Sunday, military helicopters flew in general practice doctors as well as gynecologists and even veterinarians to Morro Branco village, where three people have died from COVD-19, including a man who was buried on Saturday.

Ythai Guajajara, a tribal spokeswoman, thanked the military for helping at such a critical time but said her people needed more access to healthcare than they were getting. Carlos Travassos, a former head of isolated tribes at the government's indigenous affairs agency Funai, said the medical outreach was a media operation to show that the government was fighting COVID-19 among indigenous communities.

"This was just for Englishmen to see," he said, using a Brazilian expression for doing things for the sake of appearances.

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

Study reveals enhancing blood sugar control boosts brain health for people with type 2 diabetes

Researchers develop new COVID-19 test that doesn't use scarce reagents

Health News Roundup: China reports 16 new coronavirus cases; Brazil registers 599 new coronavirus deaths and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

2 foreigners held with fake passports at Delhi airport

Two foreign nationals were apprehended at Delhi airport for allegedly using forged documents to take a flight to London, officials said on Monday. They were intercepted by Central Industrial Security Force personnel inside Terminal-3 area a...

We must protect world against weaponisation of artificial intelligence by non-state actors: PM Modi.

We must protect world against weaponisation of artificial intelligence by non-state actors PM Modi....

Goyal says exports will increase if products are good, subsidies not only solution

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal has said Indian exports will automatically increase if the products are good and competitively priced and that entrepreneurs should not think that subsidies are the only solution. He asserted that the country ...

President Ramaphosa to convene 6th virtual AU Bureau meeting

President Cyril Ramaphosa will, in his capacity as the African Union AU Chairperson, convene the 6th virtual meeting of the AU Bureau of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government, since the outbreak of the devastating COVID-19 pandemic....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020