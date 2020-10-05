Left Menu
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

* Malaysia's prime minister said he will self quarantine for 14 days after a minister who attended a high-level government meeting on Saturday tested positive for COVID-19. * Restrictions in New Zealand's largest city will be lifted this week, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said as she expressed confidence a second wave of infections in Auckland has been almost eliminated.

Reuters | Updated: 05-10-2020 20:27 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 20:27 IST
Roughly one in 10 people may have been infected with the coronavirus, leaving the vast majority of the population vulnerable as the world heads into a "difficult period", the World Health Organization said.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread of COVID-19, open https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps/ in an external browser.

* Eikon users, see MacroVitals cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news. EUROPE

* British Prime Minister Boris Johnson sought to play down a failure in England's COVID-19 testing data system that delayed 15,841 results, saying the much higher updated figures were more in line with forecasts of the outbreak's spread. * Moscow schools began unplanned holidays and businesses were required to have at least 30% of their staff working remotely, as cases across Russia hit their highest level since May 12.

* Madrid residents were largely going about business as usual on Monday despite a prohibition on non-essential travel in the first European capital to return to lockdown. * Ireland's government faced political and business resistance to a surprise recommendation by health chiefs for Europe's first major second wave national lockdown.

* Iceland ordered bars, gyms and entertainment venues to close and sharply cut the number of people allowed to gather in public. AMERICAS

* U.S. President Donald Trump began a fourth day at the military hospital where he is being treated for COVID-19, as his condition remained unclear and outside experts warned his case may be severe. * The renewed effort in the U.S. Congress to reach a fresh deal to pump relief funds into the pandemic-hit economy has been further complicated by the news that the President and three Senate Republicans have tested positive.

* The Brazilian military wrapped up a three-week operation that provided medical care to the Amazon's Guajajara tribe hit by COVID-19, in response to criticism that Brazil was not protecting vulnerable indigenous people from the pandemic. ASIA-PACIFIC

* Australia's coronavirus hotspot of Victoria will look into ways to increase testing for the disease to control its spread ahead of easing of lockdown restrictions. * Malaysia's prime minister said he will self quarantine for 14 days after a minister who attended a high-level government meeting on Saturday tested positive for COVID-19.

* Restrictions in New Zealand's largest city will be lifted this week, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said as she expressed confidence a second wave of infections in Auckland has been almost eliminated. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* The United Arab Emirates has resumed granting work permits for foreigners employed by government and semi-government entities as well as entry permits for domestic workers. * A drastic rise in infections has pushed Lebanon's hospitals to the edge, and experts warn they will soon be unable to cope.

* Iran registered a record high 3,902 new cases in the past 24 hours. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Wall Street gained ground and crude prices rose as investor risk appetite was stoked by renewed stimulus optimism and news of President Donald Trump's health progress. * The euro zone's economic recovery faltered in September with growing evidence sectors and countries in the bloc are diverging as a resurgence of the coronavirus forces the reimposition of restrictions on activity.

* Italy's economy minister said he was confident a European plan to help the bloc's recovery from the pandemic would come into force early in 2021. (Compiled by Milla Nissi and Vinay Dwivedi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu, Kirsten Donovan)

Health News Roundup: China reports 16 new coronavirus cases; Brazil registers 599 new coronavirus deaths and more

