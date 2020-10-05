Left Menu
Ireland to resist lockdown, tighten COVID-19 restrictions - reports

The National Public Health Emergency Team called for a leap to the highest level of COVID-19 restrictions, Level 5, late on Sunday from Level 2 controls that are in place in 24 of Ireland's 26 counties. The government will instead propose moving the whole country to Level 3, a number of local media including state broadcaster RTE reported after a meeting between senior ministers and health chiefs.

Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 05-10-2020 20:44 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 20:35 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

